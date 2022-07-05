Camila Cabello shakes her booty in a bikini, proves she doesn’t care about body shamers

Camila Cabello danced and twerked in a bikini on the beach, clearly not worried about body shamers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello showed she’s not about body shamers keeping her from enjoying the beach as she spent the day with family.

The Havana singer posted a video to TikTok in which she was seen shaking her booty, showing off some salsa moves, and twerking with what is presumed to be a young family member.

Camila Cabello showed off her curvy figure as she danced in a bikini

Camila wore what looked like a blue and white bikini, embracing her curves after gaining some weight in the last couple of years.

She danced around and swiveled her hips to Dame Tu Cosita by El Chombo and captioned the video “lmao.”

Camila has over 16 million followers on the app, and many left complimentary comments, many of whom were happy to see someone with a natural-looking figure.

A follower wrote, “It’s the natural body for me,” which received over 65k hearts, and another wrote, “Shawn punching the air rn,” which received over 13k hearts. The video itself garnered over 2 million hearts.

Camila has been open about body shaming in the past

Camila has previously spoken about being body-shamed while enjoying a beach day in Miami with friends. In April, after she was photographed in what she considered unflattering paparazzi shots on the beach, she wrote an Instagram post about the damage it did to her mental health.

She wrote, “Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped. Every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and unprepared – I’ve worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset.”

She later wrote, “Today I got a new bikini, a whole fuckin cute outfit, put lip gloss on, and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going in the OCEAN cause I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot…I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature.”

Clearly, the former Fifth Harmony member couldn’t care less what her critics say, as she was recently spotted in a black bikini while frolicking in the ocean with a male pal in Coral Gables.

It obviously didn’t matter to her who was watching, as she was too busy laughing and enjoying jokes with the hunky mystery man.