Camila Cabello was incredibly busy working as a judge on The Voice at the end of last year, but after the holidays and the finale of the show, she’s had time to work on her own music once again.

The former Fifth Harmony singer appeared in the music video along with singer Camilo for their song Ambulancia, which was directed by his wife Evaluna Montaner, a singer and actress herself.

The song debuted on September 6th last year as part of Camilo’s album Camilo’s De Adentro Pa Afuera and is a flirty song that is all in Spanish.

The pair are seen sitting on top of an ambulance with a mattress and beige blanket that is surrounded by sunflowers as they sing their respective parts.

For the video, Camila turned up the heat in a white silky nightgown that featured a low neckline, lots of lace, and spaghetti straps. She threw on an oversized plaid button-down shirt that gave the look a more casual feel and accessorized with a delicate gold necklace.

Camila left her long brunette hair down in bedhead waves while going for a somewhat natural makeup look in the form of a very light pink lipstick with a dark, black liner around her eyes.

Camila Cabello loved getting to sing with Colombian artist Camilo

On an Instagram Live yesterday, Camila told Camilo, “I love the song so much. I’ve always wanted to do a song with you.”

She continued, “Being on set with you, Evaluna, and Indi (the couple’s baby), and then performing it live together in Los Angeles, for me, was a dream come true.”

Camila was a judge on the recent season of The Voice

It’s amazing that Camila finally found time to film the music video considering how busy she has been over the past few months as a judge on The Voice.

Camila supported Morgan Myles on her team throughout the season, who went on to the finale but unfortunately only made runner-up behind Bryce Leatherwood, who won the show.

The pair sang together during the finale, choosing Camila’s song Never Be the Same to belt out on stage. Their vocals matched perfectly, with Camila’s high pitch mixing with Morgan’s raspy lower notes in all the right ways.

Camila had supported her on Instagram leading up to the finale, asking her followers to vote for Morgan as much as possible.

She later posted the video of their final song to Instagram, telling Morgan in the caption, “I have so much respect for you as an artist and so much love for you as a person.”

She concluded, “I can’t wait to see where your magical talent, work ethic, and integrity is going to take you next.”