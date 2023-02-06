Camila Cabello brought her unique style to this year’s Grammys, and the singer proved once again that she knows how to hit a slam dunk at every public outing.

The 25-year-old hit-maker, who made waves when she broke free from her former girl group Fifth Harmony seven years ago and struck the number-one spot with Havana two years later, looked sensational for her appearance at last night’s star-studded event.

Going with a formal gown for her night out, Camila brought an aura of elegance to the Grammys, making her mark as an up-and-coming fashionista.

Posting a series of pics and a short video clip from the event to her social media page, Camila could be seen leaving her dark locks down, wisps of bangs hanging close to her smoky eyes.

Camila’s skin glowed as the star appeared to have a bronzer applied to her arms, chest, neck, and face.

Small, pearl-drop earrings hung from her lobes, and matching pearl rings adorned two of her fingers.

Camila Cabello stuns in pearls and thigh-high slit skirt

While the Cinderella actress may have captured the attention of her fans and fellow attendees with her on-point makeup and hair styling, Camila’s attire really stole the show.

The singer’s upper half was partially covered by a dazzling bra made entirely of an arrangement of cream-colored pearls.

Circles of pearl strands made up the cup areas as strands cut under the design to connect to two pearled shoulder straps on each side.

Smaller circular discs decorated the inside of each pearl ring, while single pearls clasped each ring together to create the shape of the top.

White floral embellishments completed the front of each cup to make for a truly eye-catching vibe.

Triple columns of pearls dipped down along her ribcage to secure onto the material of her black, skirted bottom, two thin straps going up her back for added support.

Camila showed off a toned midsection before the black skirt began just above her navel, and the singer showed off more of her bronzed skin along her leg, which could be seen through a thigh-high leg slit.

“In my free time i love to get nominated for Grammys, practice my speech in the shower, then lose but look amazing,” she jokingly captioned one of her posts.

The singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance along with Ed Sheeran for their smash collaboration song Bam Bam, though Camila lost out to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their song Unholy.

Despite her Grammy loss last night, Camila continues to have a bright future ahead of her as she keeps up with not only her musical career but also a new brand partnership.

Camila Cabello joins forces with OLIPOP

As reported by Globe Newswire, Camila made history last fall when she joined forces with the soda brand OLIPOP to become the company’s first-ever Brand Partner.

“What we put into our bodies can lead to so many different health issues, including negative effects on your mental health,” Camila said of the move. “I’m proud to partner with a brand that is working to provide healthier drink options that align with how I strive to live.”

According to the OLIPOP website, the company was founded by two health enthusiasts who desired to provide the populous with a healthier soda, with the goal being to sell a “thoughtfully crafted tonic that found its taste in wholesome, hardworking ingredients instead of spoonfuls of sugar.”

While a traditional can of soda comes with a whopping 35-50 grams of sugar, OLIPOP boasts sodas made with natural ingredients and only 2-5 grams of sugar in each can.

Not only does the brand make what they claim is a delicious-tasting beverage, but the soda varieties also come vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, and with probiotics and fiber added in for extra nutritional value.

OLIPOP Founder, Formulator, and CEO Ben Goodwin shared his view on the partnership with Camila in a public statement, saying, “Authentic alignment with our talent partners is critical to us, and our partnership with Camila sprung out of her organic love for the product and our love for her amazing values and creativity.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Camila to amplify OLIPOP’s involvement in meaningful cultural moments born out of making a positive change in society and spreading true enjoyment in the process,” he added.