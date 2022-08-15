Camila Cabello living her best life, dances in thigh-skimming miniskirt at a concert

Camila Cabello showed off her twerking skills while enjoying a concert with pals. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Camila Cabello showed that she’s the life of the party on Sunday, posting a video clip of herself twerking while having a great time at a concert.

The Havana singer danced alongside her friends while looking as if she had not a care in the world.

Camila posted pictures of her outfit, which consisted of a black thigh-skimming miniskirt and a black button-up vest that accentuated her curves.

She paired the stunning ensemble with black Converse sneakers and wore her hair in a ponytail with multiple braids.

Camila is the queen of accessorizing; wearing multiple gold necklaces and a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

She was clearly feeling herself in the pictures as she shared multiple close-up shots of her makeup that included a perfect cat-eye flick of eyeliner.

In her own set of outfit snaps, she included the caption, “donde creen q voy.”

The Bam Bam singer also posted pictures from inside the concert, sticking out her tongue playfully and wearing glasses with a heart-shaped lens.

She hilariously showed multiple photos of a reaching hand being zoomed in on with the caption, “the hand = h8erz,” which received over 721k likes.

Camila recently confirmed her relationship with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch after split from Shawn Mendes

Camila recently confirmed her romance with Lox Club (dubbed the ‘Jewish Raya’) CEO Austin Kevitch, after the pair were spotted holding hands while taking a Sunday stroll in Los Angeles.

It’s Camila’s first relationship since breaking up with Shawn Mendes in November 2021. The pair announced the separation in an Instagram Story, writing, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Just a month before their split, Camila talked about social media trolls and how they affected her relationship, telling Glamour, “When stuff that’s negative is out there, it’s going to get to you.”

After the split, Cosmopolitan UK asked the former Fifth Harmony member how she deals with the added scrutiny on top of a breakup. She replied, “I just stay off [the internet]. I don’t look at what anyone says and wait for time to do its thing.”

For his part, Shawn recently joined the celebrity dating app, Raya, after announcing he would be canceling the rest of the dates on his Wonder world tour.