Ever since Camila Cabello joined the panel of coaches on The Voice, the show has become more entertaining for plenty of viewers.

The fact that she has such a big personality with such infectious energy means it’s generally more enjoyable to watch her scenes –– and her 65.5 million Instagram followers very likely agree.

It’s also important to note the fact that Camila is a talented singer herself, which means she knows what she’s doing when she coaches other aspiring singers.

She recently shared a photo thread in a stunning outfit that she wore for her time serving as a coach on the show’s panel.

The dress sure was absolutely dazzling due to the fact that she added the perfect amount of accessories with the right hairdo. She also perfected her makeup look for the evening.

Not long before that, Camila shared a series of photos to represent the fact that she is an official Victoria’s Secret partner.

Camila Cabello dazzles in a sparkling dress

Camila posed for a group of pictures wearing a gorgeous sparkling dress with half sleeves. The dress was also short enough to show off her thighs, knees, and legs.

It had a collar on top that appeared to be bedazzled with more sparkly frills. She accessorized with a pair of sheer black gloves, a pair of silver open-toed heels, and a pair of dangly hoop earrings.

Since her gloves were sheer, it was easy to see the red nail polish she was wearing underneath. Since her heels were open-toed, it was also easy to see the white polish she went for on her feet.

The dress wasn’t formfitting at all, but it still made Camila look incredible. She wore her brown hair in a half up-half down hairdo, with the upper part tied into a bun.

Camila Cabello is a Victoria’s Secret partner

Camilla shared a couple of photos celebrating the fact that she is a Victoria’s Secret partner, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. She posed in a sparkling dress made of fluffy and frilly material.

The black dress was covered in sequins that were in a variety of colors. The dress was designed to be off the shoulder, so some of the skin on her upper arm and back was visible.

She wore her long brown hair with bangs over her forehead. Her makeup looked clean and simple without dramatic blush, lipstick, or lashes. The singer added a caption that said, “Bombshell Magic, a holiday fragrance inspired by the joy of the season [sparkle emoji] #VSPartner.”