Camila Cabello is ready for summer in a tiny tiger striped bikini as she plays in the Miami ocean 

Camila Cabello is single and living her best life. She recently broke up with Shawn Mendes, but that isn’t slowing down the pint-sized pop star.

The Havana singer frolicked on the beach and appeared to be having a great time. She wore a brand new tiger-print bikini and layered necklaces as she channeled a wild look.

Camila expressed earlier this month she was tired of paparazzi taking her photos at the beach. But that hasn’t stopped her from putting on her tiniest bikini and enjoying the sun.

Camila Cabello has become a face for body positivity and embracing her natural figure.

The singer enjoyed the beach in her native Miami with girlfriends as she wore layered gold necklaces and matching gold hoops.

Camila looked cool in black sunglasses and a yellow and black tiger-print bikini. She wore a wristband for the beach club she attended.

She was later spotted covered up in a white t-shirt and reading a book.

Camila said that the presence of the paparazzi has not allowed her to relax at the beach. She seems to be working on the difficult situation and making the best out of it.

Camila tweeted about her beach day, “Today I got a new bikini, a whole f–kin cute outfit, put lip gloss on, and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going in the OCEAN cause I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot.”

Camila Cabello is tired of paparazzi taking her picture at the beach

Camila wrote a lengthy post and shared it on Twitter. She said in part that she often got photographed at a Miami beach club by paparazzi hiding in the bushes.

Camila shared that she was in therapy and continued to learn about self-acceptance and her inner child.

“Who am I trying to look attractive for and am I even attractive to myself if I can’t let loose and relax and have fun and be playful on a beautiful day at the beach?”

Camila finished with, “All the therapy, all the inner work, is to try to get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach. I’m mourning her today. Happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid. FREE. PS I ran away to the Pool area where hopefully they can’t get me but they literally hide in the bushes sometimes. I’m exhausted.”

Camila’s third studio album drops this Friday, April 8.