Camila Cabello is curvy queen in crop top after slamming body shamers

Camila Cabello was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday as she made her way to the studio, rocking an exceptionally comfortable look.

She was seen walking through a parking garage in a stomach-baring cropped white sweatshirt with matching white sweatpants and white sneakers.

She paired the look with glasses that had gold trim and a canvas bag with patches. She wore her brunette hair down and a makeup-free face.

Camila looked toned yet curvy as she showed off her abs in the comfortable ensemble, though she didn’t raise a smile for the outing.

The former Fifth Harmony member was seen in a preview for the new season of The Voice, which premieres September 19, in which she will appear as a judge.

In the commercial, Camila donned a plunging red dress with a low-cut chest and circle cut-out in the middle, along with an oversized red blazer.

Her brunette hair cascaded down her shoulders in waves, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

In the clip, Camila was seen walking up to a table of gifts and hilariously read a letter that said, “You are going to lose so bad,” in cut-up magazine letters, presumably from the current judges, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend.

Camila Cabello stepped out in an ab-baring crop top on her way to a studio in L.A. Pic credit: Spot/Backgrid

The Havana singer may be busy recording new music and acting as a judge on The Voice, but she has still found time to slam body shamers who commented on her body after bikini photos of her enjoying the beach in Miami surfaced.

Camila has been dealing with body-shaming critics

Camila was simply enjoying a day at the beach when the paparazzi took pictures of her in a vulnerable moment.

She even told Cosmopolitan, “I was in the ocean and there were six [photographers] four feet away from me. It was so wrong and just weird. [But] I adjust. I don’t go to those places anymore or put myself in vulnerable situations like that.”

She took to her Instagram after the pictures were taken of her at a beach club in Miami, in what she considered a less than flattering appearance. She even got all dolled up and sucked in her stomach so hard her abs hurt when she went back so as to look better, fully aware of where the photographers were the whole time.

It appears, however, that Camila has grown a lot since then and is feeling more confident than ever in her body, posting various flesh-baring outfits in the last few weeks.