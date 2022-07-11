Camila Cabello is buns out in teeny bikini

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a Versace dress at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Camila Cabello stuns in a tiger stripe print bikini as she enjoys the sunny beach in Coral Gables.

The Havana singer continues to stick her nose at her body shamers by flaunting her natural body in beach photos over the weekend.

Camila Cabello says to keep dancing with bikini poses

The Bam Bam singer shared a few sizzling photos with her over 64 million Instagram followers.

“Sigue f***** bailando,” the hitmaker wrote in the caption of her photos.

The caption translates to “keep dancing” – a nod to her third studio album Familia, which was released in April.

Cabello paired her stylish bikini with a pair of dark black sunglasses to keep the Florida sun from her eyes. She was also accessorized with a gold necklace that read her astrological sign, “Pisces.”

In the series of poses, Cabello gave fans a glimpse of her body, zooming into her chest and offering a striking backshot in the final photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paparazzi photos leaked of her outing on the beach, and the 25-year-old took control of the narrative, sharing some hot pictures of her bikini body with her Instagram followers.

In a recent interview with the Cosmopolitan, Cabello opened up about the invasion of her privacy when she enjoyed the Miami beach near her home.

“There are varying degrees of discomfort [with fame]. The beach thing, paparazzi stuff and people filming me, is really uncomfortable,” she said to the publication.

She grew up in the town of Cojímar in East Havana before relocating to Miami, Florida, at age six.

Camila Cabello opened up about body image issues

The former Fifth Harmony star opened up about the same issue in a lengthy Instagram post in April, opening up about how vulnerable she felt and how negative comments affected her body image.

“I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self-conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out in nature,” the Grammy-nominated artist wrote, continuing:

“I tried to pretend they weren’t there but I couldn’t and I held my breath from my sun chair to the ocean. … I knew I looked ‘good’ in the pictures and thought I would feel accomplished and yet I’ve never had a worse time at the beach. I felt the emptiness and sadness of our culture’s thoughts that became my thoughts.”

Cabello has been open about her mental health struggles with anxiety and OCD, using music and therapy for better health.