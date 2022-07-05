Camila Cabello in bikini on the beach as she frolics with unidentified male pal

Camila Cabello was spotted at the beach in Florida rocking a black bikini with a mystery man. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Cabello was living it up in Coral Gables, Florida, on Sunday as she took a refreshing dip in the ocean and played around with an unidentified male friend.

The Havana singer frolicked in the ocean and shared a laugh with her friends and the mystery man, who could be a potential love interest.

Camila Cabello showed off her curves in a black bikini in Florida

Camila showed off her curvaceous body in a black string bikini; it had white strings on the side and a silver star in the upper left corner of the top. The bottoms were pretty racy, with the back showing most of her butt cheeks. She pulled the look off well, filling the swimsuit out in all the right places.

The former Fifth Harmony member was not bothered by her looks, as she splashed and swam around in the ocean with a makeup-free face and let her brunette tresses get all wet.

She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and a huge smile, most likely for the guy she was seen swimming with.

Camila was seen with a hunky mystery man after breakup with Shawn Mendes

It’s unknown who Camila was hanging out with, though the unidentified guy was definitely hunky. He was taller than Camila, and wore a simple pair of blue swim trunks. He had abs and biceps to die for, along with Disney Prince brown hair that blew in the wind.

Check out the images here.

Camila ended her romance with fellow singer Shawn Mendes in November 2021, though apparently it was not a bad breakup and the pair are on good terms. They both performed at Wango Tango at the beginning of June and ran into each other, though they were amicable and also a little flirty.

A source told Hollywood Life, “They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still. They are both adults, and to not acknowledge that the other person was there would have been awkward – not the other way around.”

Camila has definitely been trying to show she’s moved on from her breakup with Shawn, posting a number of seductive pictures and videos to Instagram in the last few months.

Rumors have swirled Camila is dating Austin Kevitch

Camila has recently been linked to Austin Kevitch, the founder of Lox club, which is a “private dating app with high standards.”

The duo were spotted on an evening walk in Los Angeles, perhaps taking a stroll after a date, though there was no PDA between them, so either it’s a very new romance, or they are just friends.