Camila Cabello joined famous girl group Blackpink for an exciting live performance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Camila Cabello returned to her element in a colorful performance with the popular girl group Blackpink.

The singer has experience performing with girl groups, especially since she became a household name thanks to her efforts with Fifth Harmony. Fifth Harmony was the brainchild of Simon Cowell on the reality show The X Factor.

Camila departed from Fifth Harmony in 2016 to pursue a solo career, but fans likely recall some of the group’s greatest hits like Work From Home and Worth It.

Although Camila’s Fifth Harmony days have seemed to be a thing of the past, she reminded fans of her roots with a recent performance shared on her social media.

The performance went down at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, where Blackpink performed over the weekend as part of the Born Pink world tour.

Camila joined the successful K-pop group for a rendition of the song Liar. Camila originally released Liar in 2019, but the Blackpink girls offered their vocals to breathe new life into the song.

The Havana singer posted some pictures from the performance on her Instagram for her 65.6 million followers.

Camila Cabello performs Liar with Blackpink

The first picture showed Camila onstage with Blackpink singer Jisoo.

Camila looked gorgeous in a Blackpink-themed outfit, complete with a graphic sweatshirt and matching skirt. She paired the ensemble with black fishnet tights and under-the-knee leather platform boots. Jisoo also looked fabulous in a red dress with ruffles.

The singer’s hair was a pretty shade of honey brown as she wore her tresses in a super-straight style with a center part.

A swipe right showed Camila backstage with the four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

As she revealed in her caption, Camila had a great time performing with the girl group.

Camila’s caption read, “Had the bestttt time singing Liar with you @sooyaaa__!!!! Thank you for having me @blackpinkofficial 🖤💖.”

Camila showed stamina and energy, which could be due to her endorsement of a fizzy beverage.

Camila Cabello shows love for beverage brand Olipop

Camila has entered into a partnership with Olipop, which is a new kind of soda.

Olipop explains that their soda is different, especially since it contains fiber and lower sugar content than other carbonated beverages.

The singer promoted her latest business deal with a video showing the drink.

Camila shared an energetic video as she and a line of her clones walked into a Walmart and found an aisle with Olipop drinks. She found her favorite flavor, strawberry vanilla, and spun around before walking away with her latest find.

Other Olipop flavors include grape, vintage cola, and ginger lemon.