Camila Cabello flaunts abs in white crop top and daisy dukes

Camila Cabello brought her A-game to this year’s Coachella festival, rocking her figure in a sexy crop-top and short daisy dukes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Camila Cabello has been absolutely living it up lately!

The talented 25-year-old singer of hits such as Bam Bam and Havana brought her A-game forward to the very eclectic and fun Coachella Music festival recently, showing off some serious skin and making sure her ensemble brought some flair to the event.

Her appearance proved once more that her split from singer Shawn Mendes last year hasn’t dampened her mood or spirit and that she knows how to keep having a good time while enjoying her single life.

Camila wore a white crop-top and daisy dukes for her Coachella appearance

Camila was spotted at Indio, California’s annual music festival event, giving off some major hippie/biker chick vibes in her outfit as she craftily created her own walking fashion statement.

The singer wore an army green-colored bandana on her head, and strands of face-framing braids could be seen cascading down her chest.

Some yellow-hued glasses adorned her eyes, adding a nice pop of color to the whole look, while her white, ruched crop-top carefully cupped her bust area to ensure that nothing was exposed on her delicate areas.

However, Camila did choose some short shorts for her bottom half, which revealed a lot of her legs and thighs to the flashing cameras.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Camila recently snapped back at nosy paparazzi

While Camila may be used to showing off her funky, fun, and sometimes daring clothing choices, that doesn’t mean the songstress is okay with being photographed all the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In an article published by Monsters and Critics, Camila reportedly got a bit snappy with the paparazzi, who apparently wouldn’t leave her alone during a trip to the beach.

Camila shared her frustrations on Twitter, posting that she can’t seem to go to one particular beach without getting hounded by the press and getting her picture snapped.

“Every time I’ve gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped – somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I’ve felt super vulnerable and un prepared – I’ve wore bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset,” she penned in the emotionally-charged tweet.

Camila went on to discuss how being photographed has really played upon her self-esteem struggles, and she has had to remind herself that society’s pressures on women do not need to impact her personally but that it can be challenging to let go of how life used to be before gaining fame.

“All the therapy, all the inner work, is to try to get back to feeling like 7 year old me on the beach. I’m mourning her today. Happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid. FREE. P.S. I ran away to the pool area where hopefully they can’t get me but they literally hide in the bushes sometimes. I’m exhausted,” she mournfully added.