Camila Cabello enjoys ice cream in daisy dukes and a crop top

Camila Cabello sampled some gelato in Italy while posing in daisy duke shorts and a crop top. Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello is living it up in Italy while enjoying a tasty gelato and soaking up the sun, as we all like to do on vacation.

The Havana singer posted a snap of herself on Instagram, delighting her more than 62 million Instagram followers as she sampled some of the delectable ice cream that Italy has to offer while she pouted for the camera.

Camila Cabello showed off her curves in a crop top and denim shorts

Camila wore a rainbow-hued bikini crop top with a pair of daisy dukes, kneeling on the ground and pouting for the camera. She wore pink sandals and noticeable yellow sunglasses while she kept her hair back in 2 braided pigtails, a wise choice for the heat.

She simply captioned the carousel of photos with multiple tongue-out emojis. In another shot, she is seen in a selfie, making a duck face for the camera and showing off better detailing on her yellow sunglasses. She is seen wearing multiple necklaces and small hoop earrings as well.

Camila shared a carousel of images that also included selfies

In the next pic, Camila and a friend look down at the camera with just the top halves of their faces shown, and a delicious-looking waffle cone is seen in the corner.

In the next picture, Camila knelt down in one of Italy’s famous alleyways, sticking her tongue out at the camera, and in the last shot, she is seen looking up at a cave more pensively.

Camila posted a second carousel of photos documenting her time in Italy

The 25-year-old ex-girlfriend of Shawn Mendes later posted another photo carousel from Italy, this time showing off the same outfit but shedding her daisy duke shorts for matching bikini bottoms. Camila is seen holding her arm up on a balcony overlooking the Italian coast.

In another shot, she is wearing a white dress with puffed sleeves, accessorizing with white sneakers and a white purse. Her hair is pulled back in a ponytail as she stands on steps with a beautiful garden surrounding her.

She captioned the pics, “TI AMO ITALIA,” along with an Italian flag and an in-love emoji.

Camila got real about showing off your body on Instagram

Despite how good she looks in a bikini on Instagram, Camila told fans they should steer clear of trying to emulate her body.

At the beginning of this month, she told People, “People can often look at these pictures of celebrities and want to change their diet or aspire to that. I thought it was important for me to be like, ‘Hey, this isn’t necessarily something to aspire to. I might look a certain way, but I’ve had a really sh**ty time, and that’s not a good way to be.’”

Camila has a collaboration with Yotuel coming up

The singer has a collaboration with Cuban musician Yotuel in the works, which she teased on her Instagram just a couple of days ago in an all-white corset dress.

Just today, she shared a 1 minute clip of the music video to her Instagram, with the caption, “SEEIN RED FLAGS THAT DONT EVEN EXIST. AND THATS THE HEAD IM IN.”