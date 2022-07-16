Camila Cabello displays her curves in tiny bikini on the beach

Camila Cabello showed off her curves in a bikini in South Florida. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Cabello was spotted enjoying some fun in the sun in South Florida this week as she donned a tiny bikini and frolicked in the ocean.

The former Fifth Harmony member wore a skimpy black, purple, and yellow striped bikini that barely covered her assets. The clinging top showed some major skin, and her bottoms revealed her curvaceous behind.

It was clear the singer took a refreshing dip in the water, as her brunette tresses were completely soaked, and she was sans makeup. Though, she did accessorize with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

It’s unclear who Camila was spending time with, as the pictures show her walking on the beach alone.

The outing comes amid frequent talk about Camila’s body after she was papped at the beach in Miami, in what she thought were unflattering pictures.

She later posted to Instagram after the incident, upset about the intrusion into her privacy, as well as the obvious implications that she had gained weight.

Camila Cabello has opened up about body-shaming after being papped in a bikini

Camila wrote in a long-winded post on Instagram that she even went out and bought a new swimsuit after the unflattering pictures were taken, and went back to the beach in hopes of looking better.

Camila Cabello enjoyed a day at the beach in a tiny bikini in South Florida. Pic credit: Backgrid

She claimed she had a terrible time and was even in pain from sucking in her stomach the whole day.

She wrote, “Today I got a new bikini, a whole f****n cute outfit, put lip gloss on, and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going in the OCEAN cause I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot…I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature.”

Camila claimed she was uncomfortable with the paparazzi being so close

In a July 7 cover story for Cosmopolitan UK, Camila spoke about the Instagram post, telling the publication the paparazzi make her uncomfortable, and even said they were just four feet from her while she was swimming in Miami.

She said, “I was in the ocean and there were six [photographers] four feet away from me. It was so wrong and just weird. [But] I adjust. I don’t go to those places any more or put myself in vulnerable situations like that. It’s fine, I don’t feel like people are going to be interested in my body forever.”

Camila was spotted on the beach just weeks ago with a hunky mystery man

Clearly, the Havana singer is not too worried about her bikini shots being displayed anymore as she has been seen at the beach multiple times since.

Just weeks ago she was spotted in a black string bikini as she laughed and joked in the ocean with a mystery man who has yet to be identified.

After her split from Shawn Mendes in November 2021, clearly Camila is single and ready to mingle with hunky guys on the beach.