Camila Cabello dances in silver crop top and shimmery sheer pants for Y2K birthday party

Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday wearing a sparkly crop top and shimmering sheer pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Cabello brought in her 25th birthday in style— particularly, Y2K style.

While some may think of the Y2K as a dangerous computer glitch that would wreak havoc as 1999 rolled into the year 2000, for Camila, Y2K is a celebration of the year 2000.

The pop singer recently appeared on the Late Late Show and expressed her desire to celebrate the early 2000s, which resulted in actor Nathan Lane teasing Camila about her nostalgia for the era.

Camila was only three years old when the ‘90s ended, but her 2000s-themed party still seemed to be a hit, and she had the outfit to prove it.

Camila Cabello shows off glittering crop top and sheer pants for Y2K party

She shared a video of herself dancing while wearing dark, rectangular sunglasses and a silver, sparkly crop top and matching choker. Her pants were sheer silver glitter, completely see-through, showing her black undergarment beneath them.

She captioned the post, “Y2K BDAY WAS LITTYYYYY. we only played 2000s so I had to get el conejo in on the pregame” and added the sunglasses-wearing emoji.

Fans got to see Camila get down as she danced, showing off her moves as she swiveled her hips around and shook her behind for the camera.

Fans loved her dancing, as well as another post that Camila shared thanking them for their support for her new single, Bam Bam. She showed off a white slip dress and matching heels in three photos: one of herself, one with her friends, and even one where the dress is wet and practically see-through.

Fans have enjoyed seeing her new looks and voiced their support in the comments.

Fans react to Camila Cabello’s shimmery Y2K birthday party outfit

Fans ate up Camila’s post, giving the video over 4.7 million views and over 1.4 million likes. Her comment section was full of fans hyping her up.

Alexander Goldschmidt left several comments, calling her things such as “queen of themed parties,” “queen of see-through pants,” “queen of dancing on walls,” and “queen of wearing sunglasses inside.”

Pic credit: camila_cabello/Instagram

Others took to the comments to leave heart emojis and express their support.

Alyssa Lynch wrote, “So sad I missed hope it was the best night ever bday gurllll” followed by several heart emojis while LunchMoney Lewis commented, “Say u from Miami without saying U from Miami.”

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik even commented, leaving a simple heart emoji for Camila.

Pic credit: @camila_cabello/Instagram

Camila’s split from Shawn Mendes isn’t getting her down at all— the singer is living her life to the fullest and seems to be enjoying her time being single.