Camila Cabello goes makeup-free in ruffled bikini top by the pool

Camila Cabello showed off her ample chest in a ruffled bikini on Thursday as she puckered up for the camera and drank a yellow cocktail with a lemon slice.

Camila posted an Instagram Story in which her song Celia played in the background and looked as if she was talking to someone off camera.

Her cleavage was on display in a ruffled bikini with a colorful pattern on it, and she wore a gold necklace.

Camila Cabello hung out by the pool in a bikini with a drink in hand

The Havana singer let her brunette locks go messy, and they were half wet after she most likely took a refreshing dip in the pool.

It looked as if temperatures were soaring, and not just because the curvy star looked so good, but because she was sipping on a delicious looking cold drink.

Camila looked at the camera in a variety of poses, clearly feeling herself as she made kiss faces and zoomed in on her face.

In the first video, she wrote on top, “I know ur drunk but wat am I,” clearly alluding to the fact that her drink was alcoholic. She also played around with the devil horns filter.

In a later video where she can be heard talking, Camila Cabello was cleary embarrassed, saying, “So I know I have a booger, I just realized I had a booger in that last one, but I’m not f**king deleting it, cause I’m not f**king filming it again,” as she wiped her nose and pushed her hair back.

The video comes just a day after Camila bared her chest in upside down crop top

Just a day ago, the former Fifth Harmony member heated up some screens in an upside-down crop top and denim shorts.

Her brown top showed some major underboob as it had a cut-out that made it look like it was the wrong way, and she paired the look with two ponytails in her hair featuring multiple braids.

Camila has clearly not been lacking in the confidence department as of late, as she could be seen licking her lips and staring seductively at the camera as she touched her stomach.

She captioned the image, “mon amouuuur, mon amouuuur,” and it received over 2 million likes, including from Bella Hadid.

Camila and Shawn Mendes ran into each other at Wango Tango a few weeks ago

Camila is clearly trying to impress on social media after her breakup with fellow singer Shawn Mendes in November.

The pair last saw each other when they both performed at Wango Tango, with an inside source telling Hollywood Life, “Of course, Shawn and Camila talked and had a conversation at Wango Tango. Although one would expect it to be awkward, it is not for them. It would be even more awkward for them to avoid each other and not say anything.”