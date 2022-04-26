Camila Cabello arches her back in a leopard bikini by the pool

Camila Cabello poses in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Camila Cabello celebrated the release and success of her latest single with a cheeky photo.

The former Fifth Harmony singer shared a sexy pool shot on her social media, and her bikini was tiny.

Camila’s comment section was full of praise for her body and her body of work. Earlier this month, she expressed a dislike for the paparazzi taking her picture at the beach and scrutinizing her body.

It seems that the Havana singer took things into her own hands and posted a bikini shot on her terms.

Camila Cabello celebrates in a bikini

Camila Cabello celebrated the debut of her single Bam Bam in the top 10 on the Billboard, and she shared photos as part of the festivities.

Camila wore a cap that said, “Raise hell, baby.”

In a leopard-string bikini, she was in the pool, but she pulled herself up to the edge and arched her back. She revealed a leopard bikini bottom that didn’t cover up much of her tiny physique. The sun glowed down upon her tan skin and glistened against the pool water.

Camila looked off into the distance and pursed her lips in excitement. She wore oversized sunglasses with gold embellishment and lots of gold jewelry.

Camila wrote a lengthy caption that expressed gratitude in English and Spanish. She wrote, “BAM BAM FEAT @teddysphotos [Ed Sheeran] is NUMBER 5 ON THE GLOBAL CHARTS ! I’m so damn grateful. When we wrote this song we were playing songs I heard in my childhood.”

She explained the significance of the song and continued, “This song was me coming out of pain and into joy, from girlhood to womanhood, and putting in a song the wisdom that has been passed down to me from my mom and to her from her mom. Life has its up and downs; but you will laugh again, and you will love again.”

She finished the caption, “This song is a god damn family heirloom on the radio. Music is sacred. And I’m so thankful to you all for listening.”

Camila Cabello does carpool karaoke

The Late Late Show with James Corden segment favorite, Carpool Karaoke, returned from a long hiatus due to the pandemic. The return was glorious, as Nicki Minaj joined James and even sang some Adele.

The second episode since the hiatus featured Camila Cabello promoting her new album.

Camila previously did the segment with James Corden and her girl group, Fifth Harmony. During her latest appearance, Camila discussed the troubles of moving to the States with her mother, a poor immigrant.

Camila sang quietly to various songs while James sang louder to Camila’s hits and a song by The Killers.

Camila’s third studio album dropped Friday, April 8.