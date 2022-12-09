Singer Camila Cabello is gorgeous in red. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Camila Cabello stuns in a pantless red fit to announce the Ku Lo Sa remix.

The former Fifth Harmony star joined Nigerian singer Oxlade on his hit single which has racked up over 50 million views on YouTube.

In April, the Cuban-American pop star released her third album, Familia, which was supported by the hit single Bam Bam.

Camila in red was a fiery display as she put her hands on her hips for the stunning photo shared with her 65.7 million Instagram followers.

The stunner showed her slender legs in the red bodysuit and boosted her height with red and black heeled boots.

Cabello also dyed her long hair dark red and accessorized with a pair of earrings. In the caption of the Instagram post, she announced the release of the KU LO SA remix to the delight of her fans.

The singer put her unique spin on the Afrobeats track as she harmonized with Oxlade in a snippet she shared ahead of the release.

Camila Cabello is bringing the 2000s back with a stylish haircut

Cabello’s hairstylist shared a photo of the singer’s bold hairdo and revealed the inspiration behind the new look.

“Bring the 2000s layers back again,” hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos wrote in the caption.

In the snap, the singer rocks the side fringe cut with a long layered haircut. The layers are styled inward toward her face which is fully glammed by makeup artist, Patrick Ta.

Her brunette hair featured bright highlights that complimented her tanned complexion.

Cabello wore the new haircut in a stunning photo while promoting her appearance as a celebrity judge on the NBC series The Voice.

In the Instagram photos, the singer posed against a red wall while flicking her long locks behind her ear.

In the second photo, she went for a cheeky look by flipping off the camera as she took her small dog on a walk.

She wore a long plaid skirt with a black leather corset and a matching semi-sheer long-sleeved top underneath. She accessorized with long hoop earrings and an assortment of rings on her fingers.

Camila Cabello talks about her collaboration with Oxlade

In a new Instagram post, Camila revealed that Afro beats is one of her favorite genres of music before giving the story about how her verse on Oxlade’s KU LO SA came about.

“when ox said he wanted me to remix this song i was so stoked. Afro beats is probably my most listened to genre of music and i have the most respect for oxlade as a writer and an artist – i got in the booth and wrote my part in like an hour. it was so easy and fun and i love this song. hope u love it as much as I do 💚💚💚 KU LO SA. remix out tonight.”

Cabella revealed in an Instagram Live with Oxlade that she plans on visiting Lagos in Nigeria.