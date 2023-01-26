Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper had a major fashion moment earlier this week in navy blue.

The Spotify host shared the fashion win on her Instagram for her 2.3 million followers on the platform.

The booked and busy blonde often shares pics from the studio or after a night on the town. Her daytime picture was refreshing, showing she had style when not in sweats.

Alexandra was a soccer player at university, so her toned legs and figure weren’t a surprise to those who have followed her over the years.

The host’s legs looked miles long as the beauty worked her angles for the impromptu photoshoot.

Alexandra made sure to tag the brands that comprised her fashionable look.

Call Her Daddy host Alexandra Cooper dazzles in navy

The podcast host wore a structured blue blazer with long sleeves and one secured button. She paired the blazer with a deconstructed skirt that featured an asymmetrical hem. The skirt had long strings wrapped around the waist and tied at a bow on one side. Underneath the skirt, Alexandra wore semi-sheer tights with a thick black line running to her patent leather platforms.

She wore Aya Muse and Thierry Mugler and carried a black Prada handbag. She completed the look with Gucci sunglasses, adding a fashionable vibe to the stylish look.

Her caption was simple, reading, “business casual.”

Although Alexandra called the look business casual, it was anything but boring.

And apparently, the same can be said for the blonde beauty, who has entertained millions weekly.

Alex Cooper hosts Call Her Daddy on Spotify

Fans fell in love with Alexandra “Alex” Cooper and Sofia Franklyn on the Barstool Sports podcast Call Her Daddy. The two were dubbed “Founding Fathers,” and they called their fans “Daddy Gang.”

Alexandra and Sofia became well-known for their relatable antics as women in their late twenties.

After kicking Sofia Franklyn, her former Call Her Daddy co-host, to the curb, Alexandra went solo with a lucrative deal with Spotify. The $60 million deal Spotify deal that Alexandra signed was one of the biggest podcast deals in history. Coupling the contract with the most prominent streaming company in the world was seemingly a no-brainer for Alexandra.

As for Sofia, she has come out okay because she seems to be the fan favorite of the former duo. She created her own podcast and brought her witty humor and edgy questions, with incredible guests, like Amber Rose.

Fans can check out Sofia’s podcast, Sofia With an F, on podcast platforms.

Listeners can find Call Her Daddy on Spotify.