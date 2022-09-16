Caleigh Ryan stuns in plunging green bikini

Caleigh Ryan showed off her figure in a green bikini. Pic credit: @caleighryan/Instagram

Caleigh Ryan poses for a sizzling pic in a plunging green bikini.

The black-haired beauty burned up Instagram with the stunning beach snap.

She posed demurely in front of rocks while staring out to sea.

Her gorgeous curves were looking killer in the skimpy neon outfit.

And her long hair flowed out from under a dark blue baseball cap and over her shoulder.

The sizzling pic got more than 13k likes.

Chiara Ferragni also hits beach in bikini

Caleigh’s not the only one to be causing a stir in a bikini.

Monsters & Critics reported on fashionista Chiara Ferragni posing on a beach in a blue Prada bikini top.

She shared the Instagram carousel featuring two photos with her 27.6 million followers and rapidly received 50k likes.

Chiara has been busy recently – she and her husband Fedez took in the Italian Grand Prix, where they rooted for driver Charles Leclerc. But their support wasn’t enough to seal the win for Charles unfortunately, as he came in second to Max Verstappen.

The recent share showed Chiara made her way south for other business pursuits.

The Italian beauty tagged Jondal, the exclusive beach in Ibiza where she was conducting her team-building exercises. A quick trip to Chiara’s IG reveals that she visits the destination often for work and pleasure.

Britney Spears shows off in pink bikini

Monsters & Critics also reported this week on how pop princess Britney Spears confidently rocked her figure in a pink bikini and open coat.

The 40-year-old posted to her Instagram earlier this week.

In a gallery of fashion-centric images, Britney showed off her figure and her varied sense of style while stunning the camera, sharing her usual sense of fun and getting a little cheeky in her opening snap.

The first image showed Britney in only skimpy and hot pink bikini bottoms, plus a coat that was rather open.

The Toxic singer opted for a shirtless finish while clutching her peachy-pink coat with one hand, also throwing her head to the side a little and showing hints of high-heeled shoes.

Further images brought in lingerie energy, plus the star’s signature crop top and shorts ensembles.

Britney also included a blue minidress as she swished the fabrics around and drew attention to her legs.

It’s been a good year for Britney who tied the knot with husband Sam Asghari on June 8. The nuptials proved high-profile, from Britney’s Versace wedding dress to the famous and select guest list – the latter included pals Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Madonna, plus Drew Barrymore.

The ceremony took place at Britney’s lavish Californian mansion. The happy couple first met back in 2016 on the set of the music video for Britney’s Slumber Party. They finally got engaged in September 2021.