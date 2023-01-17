Caleigh Ryan shows cute photos from her welcome party. Pic credit: @caleighryan/Instagram

Caleigh Ryan knows how to give a great welcome. During her wedding, the newlywed had a welcome party to greet her guest, and she looked absolutely stunning.

The social media personality ditched the long white dress and traded it in for a short asymmetrical minidress that showed off her toned legs. The dress featured ruching along the bust and skirt, with a deep V-neckline.

To add a country vibe, she put a white denim jacket over her dress, which had rose gold fringes along her back. For shoes, she had on a strappy kitten heel that complemented the new bride’s long legs.

She kept the accessories simple and wore gorgeous silver earrings.

Caleigh wore her long hair in beautiful barrel curls that cascaded off her shoulders. Her makeup looked radiant with neutral eyeshadow, long eyelashes, and nude lipstick.

The welcome party was supposed to be a fun way for the bride and groom to greet their guest, and it seemed like everyone had an amazing time.

Caleigh Ryan stunned at her wedding with musician Hardy

The happy couple recently revealed their wedding photos, and Caleigh and Hardy looked terrific. The two released their pictures to People magazine, and it was a beautiful sight.

Caleigh wore an A-line gown with ruching along the torso, a sweetheart neckline, and a flared skirt.

The bride put her hair up in a neat bun covered by a long veil. She kept the jewelry to a minimum and wore gorgeous diamond earrings to add some sparkle to her ensemble.

Her husband, Hardy, wore a tailored black suit with white roses in the pocket to match Caleigh’s bouquet.

Caleigh Ryan Keeps her home clean with Honest

Like most people, Caleigh Ryan wants a clean home and picks the best products to do it. For her, a good product has natural ingredients that are safe for the home. Because of that, it’s no surprise that she partnered with the Honest Company to promote their cleaning products.

“Using clean and natural products has always been a priority of mine, and now in our new house it means more to me than ever,” Caleigh told her Instagram followers. “You are too cute to be using harsh, dangerous chemicals in your home and on your body!”

The Honest Company was founded by Jessica Alba and based its principles on creating sustainable, quality products that promote health and wellness. According to the website, the goal was always to be an ethical and diverse company that was transparent about its products.