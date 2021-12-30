Busy Philipps ‘thirst trap’ in a string bikini leads to a text from her mom

Actor Busy Phillips on the red carpet for the InStyle Award ceremony in 2018. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Actress Busy Philipps dropped a sizzling bikini selfie, which led to a hilarious exchange with her mom.

Phillips is married to screenwriter Marc Silverstein, and the couple has two children. She currently stars in the musical comedy Girls5eva, in which she portrays Summer Dutkowsky.

The Cougar Town actress posted the selfie from an exotic location rocking a brown string bikini in a pool surrounded by palm trees.

The 42-year-old made her intentions clear, admitting the Instagram snap is a thirst trap as she confidently struck a pose.

“This is 100 percent the hottest self-timer pic I’ve ever taken, she declared in the Instagram caption, adding:

“- there’s no lame comment where I try to buy back what this is: a mother f*****g thirst trap. I love you. ❤️”

Not long after posting the bikini selfie, Phillips took to her Instagram Story to reveal a hilarious exchange with her mom.

“This is what I get for posting that thirst trap. This text from my mom,” Busy wrote on the screenshot of the text exchange.

“Biz-Someone commented on your insta pic about your right underarm looking swollen and it does, her mother wrote, adding: “Please take a look and get to a Dr. if it is.”

The actress responded: “Mom,” but her mother continued to express her concern: “Busy it does.”

Busy insisted her mother had nothing to worry about in the text.

“Stop. It’s fat. Seriously stop it,” the actress wrote.

Her mother has a hilarious rebuttal stating: “It’s not fat!!” to which she replied: “Mother, stop it.”

“OK,” Barbara replied, later adding, “You are not fat.”

Busy wrote back. “MOM. STOP.”

Barbara finally concedes writing “ILY,” which stands for I love you, alongside a sparkly pink heart emoji.

Busy Phillips opened up about a recent health scare

It appears the actress’s mother, Barbara Phillips, had a cause for concern.

In an interview with Health Magazine earlier this year, Phillips opened up about being consistent with her health checkups, such as Pap smears.

However, she pushed back her mammogram after turning 40 due to her work schedule and COVID- related restrictions.

After getting a mammogram, she told the publication that a radiologist had requested an ultrasound, which worried the actress.

“Oh no—is this going to be one of those things? I don’t want this to be a thing,” she said during the interview.

Busy Phillips then revealed she had a cyst which led her health care provider to request a biopsy.

“I had the biopsy and, thankfully, everything was OK,” she revealed.