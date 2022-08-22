Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming stuns in Demi Moore’s swimsuit

Bruce Willis’ current wife, Emma, is supporting his ex-wife’s swimwear. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emma Heming stuns in swimsuits designed by her husband Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore.

There seems to be no animosity between Bruce Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming, and ex-wife Demi Moore. Instead, they showcase their support for one another’s achievements through social media.

Emma Heming took to her Instagram story to show her support for Demi Moores’s swimsuit line with Andie Swim by posting a fabulous picture of her modeling one of Demi’s designs.

In her Instagram story, she is smiling for the camera, wearing The Marseilles in the design Black Firework.

This one-piece features a low leg cut, a scoop neckline, and a stunning open back. It is available on the Andes Swim website for $155.

Emma Heming kept the caption short and sweet by saying, “Loving my 🩱from @demimoore x @andieswim.”

Demi Moore Designs Bathing Suit Collection with Andie Swim

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore created this collection with Andie Swim as her first venture into apparel collaboration. She said that her inspiration is to empower women to feel sexy and empowered.

Andie Swim is a swimsuit and beachwear apparel company started by Melanie Travis that’s focused on creating more than just a pretty suit.

By using feedback and wear tests from women worldwide, they create swimsuits that compliment women’s bodies and make them feel comfortable in their own skin.

Andes Swim has a find your perfect fit quiz that customers can take to find the swimsuit of their dreams.

The Joneses actress Demi Moore also said she has about 400-500 swimsuits in her collection. Her favorite pieces in this collection inspired this new collection with Andie Swim.

On her Instagram, she models a swimsuit in the same black firework pattern that Emma Henning was wearing, only this swimsuit is a two-piece. This was posted three days after the Fourth of July celebrations.

The photos used for this shoot were taken in the French Riviera with a creative direction highlighting a vintage look and feel.

Demi Moore x Andie Swim Collection

Demi Moore wears the Monaco Top, which features a wide strap V-front and a sweetheart neckline. This fabulous light support swim top is available on the Andie Swim website for $80.

She also wears the matching Monaco Bottoms, which feature a boy shortcut and a ruffled edge for full coverage. The bottoms are also available on their website for $75.

Even though summer is ending, Emma Heming and Demi Moore fans can still buy the Demi Moore x Andie Swim collection on their website.