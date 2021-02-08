Bruce Springsteen’s first-ever commercial appearance in two-minute Super Bowl ad

Bruce Springsteen stars in the new Super Bowl ad in partnership with Jeep. Pic credit: Jeep/Youtube

Sunday night’s Super Bowl saw Bruce Springsteen team up with Jeep to call for unity.



The two-minute-long commercial, titled The Middle, saw the 71-year-old singer urging his fellow Americans to “Meet in the middle” in response to a turbulent 2020 including the COVID-19 pandemic and a controversial election.

Bruce Springsteen’s Superbowl Jeep commercial

The ad begins with shots of a chapel in Kansas. This is where the heart of the commercial lies.

“All are more than welcome to come meet me here, in the middle.” Springsteen says in his voiceover.

The ad continues with gentle violins and symbolic shots of Springsteen doing various things such as driving down empty roads, picking up soil, and lighting candles.

“We just need the middle. We just have to remember that the very soil we stand on is common ground,” Bruce advocates.

Throughout the Super Bowl commercial, the singer continues to talk of freedom and forming connections during unstable times.

The ad ends on a similar shot of the chapel we saw in the beginning, and Bruce leaves viewers with his final message:

“Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road up ahead.”

Bruce Springsteen had a lot of input in Jeep’s Super Bowl commercial

Bruce had a hands-on role in creating the ad, as quoted by his manager Jon Landau:

“Bruce did extensive rewrites on Michael’s treatment and was happy with every word of the final script.”

The ad’s ambient score was also co-written by Bruce alongside Ron Aniello, an American songwriter, composer and record producer. According to Variety, he allegedly drove his own Jeep in the commercial, a 1980 Jeep CJ-5.

Super Bowl viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the two-minute-long ad

The short film resonated well with viewers on the whole, with one Twitter user calling for a “standing ovation”.

Despite this, Bruce Springsteen’s commercial has still come under fire. Asking for everyone to meet in the middle after such a chaotic year may seem like a tall order for some, leaving some fans “bothered”.

Woke up this morning still bothered by the #brucespringsteen #jeepcommercial . The proverbial middle is a place where white supremacy, bigotry, prejudice, etc. thrives in “silence.” (Quotes used heavily there) I get the sentiment but it feels wrong and oversimplified. — Samantha Olson-Wyman (@samanthaolson87) February 8, 2021

Bruce Springsteen is a world-renowned American singer, songwriter, and musician. His early albums in the 1970s received critical acclaim, and his fame rose to new heights on the debut of his 1975 album Born to Run.

The 1980s saw Springsteen rise to rock n’ roll royalty following the release of his most successful album to date, Born in the U.S.A.. The album sold over 30 million copies worldwide and was certified 15x Platinum in the US.

Also known as ‘The Boss’, he was given this nickname in the late 60s while in a band called Earth, when he was responsible for collecting and distributing the band’s payment from club owners.

To this date, he continues to be one of the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold more than 150 million records worldwide.