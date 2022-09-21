Brooke Shields shows age-defying body in bra and underwear for SKIMS campaign

Brooke Shields showed off her age-defying physique in a SKIMS campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Brooke Shields is no stranger to modeling, having gotten into the industry as a child, and she’s now lending her credentials to Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign.

The A Castle for Christmas star wore the weightless scoop bra in dark brown, with dark brown stockings to match.

Her brunette hair was natural, curly, and voluminous as she gave off major “The Birth of Venus” vibes, swirling around, talking in a deep, throaty voice, and sharing what she believes about women.

Brooke told the camera, “What I love most about the female body is it’s just sheer strength,” as she sat with her legs in front of her.

As she lifted her arms in the air and brought them down, she said, “It seems like there’s primal, cellular memory in the female body. It’s capable of so much.”

She looked up in the air as the light reflected on her eyes, saying, “Confidence to me is sexy. I think from confidence comes a sexiness.”

Brooke was shown in polaroid pictures, gazing intently at the camera with subtle yet glowing makeup.

The Blue Lagoon star was asked, “If you had an underwear muse, who would that be?” as intense, sexy music played in the background.

She replied with an eyebrow-raising answer, claiming she thought one of the most perfect bodies was her ex-husband’s wife. Brooke was married to tennis player Andre Agassi from 1997-1999, and he later married German tennis player Steffi Graf in 2001, widely considered one of the best tennis players of all time.

Brooke even revealed, “I had her legs on my mirror for about, God, 15, 20 years, and then he had to go marry those legs.”

Brooke reflected on the SKIMS bra, calling it smooth and claiming it pushed her breasts up and in, which she was happy with.

At the end of the video, she said in a breathy voice, “My name is Brooke Shields, and I’m wearing the weightless scoop bra.”

Brooke was shooting the campaign along with other celebrities, including Becky G, Cassie, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis, and Indya Moore.

Brooke recently claimed women between 40 and 65 are overlooked

The 57-year-old looked sensational in the bra and stockings, showing off her body in a way most women would hesitate to do at her age.

The actress has been outspoken about why things are not marketed to women her age. While appearing at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, she told Today that women are only marketed to when they are young in their 20s, or when they’re very, very old and wearing Depends.

She claimed women between the ages of 40 and 65 don’t feel marketed to and said, “We feel not marketed to, and it’s ridiculous because we have so much to offer.”