Legendary actress and supermodel Brooke Shields shared a lovely throwback photo of herself enjoying nature in her natural state before her biopic premiere at Sundance.

The iconic model was bathing in a scenic river with her dog nearby. The black and white photo had a tranquil and nostalgic feeling showing her toned legs and long brunette hair spilling behind her while she smiled sweetly.

The photo’s caption reads, “Now that I’m here, I’m remembering the last time I was in the mountains!! It’s been a minute… with my dog Bashful!”

The brunette beauty is currently in Park City, Utah, for the Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about her controversial career, life, and love in the limelight, being known for her beauty.

Shields had a lengthy and storied career in showbusiness, and with her love life, when she married tennis legend Andrei Agassi in 1997. The tumultuous relationship was short-lived.

The documentary premiered on January 20, and the actress and supermodel appears to be enjoying her time and feeling nostalgic in picturesque Park City.

Brooke Shields’ career started as an infant

The 57-year-old supermodel started in show business at 11 months old, modeling for Ivory soap. Ford Models started their child division because of Shields’s success as a young model.

Her 1981 Calvin Klein ad was infamous because of the hyper-sexualized content and her age of 15. The commercial featured Shields saying the tagline, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

Her first critically acclaimed role in a film happened when she was 12 years old, starring in the controversial film Pretty Baby.

Her next significant role was in the 1980 film The Blue Lagoon, starring opposite of then 18-year-old Christopher Atkins. The film was a box office success and critical flop, generating controversy for its sexual content and Shields’ tender age of 14.

Brooke Shields examines her life and fame in the documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields’s new documentary Pretty Baby examined her life and career in show business and premiered at Sundance Film Festival on January 20 in Park City, Utah.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shields said of the documentary, “I’m a conduit to a bigger conversation.”

In the documentary, Shields talks about the sexual exploitation of young girls and her relationship with her mother, Teri, and reveals her experience with a sexual assault that happened 30 years ago.

The poignant documentary is directed by Lana Wilson and is set to appear in two parts on Hulu after its premiere at Sundance.

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is coming soon to Hulu.