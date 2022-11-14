Brooke Shields regrets revealing virginity at age 20 because of ‘creepy’ men

Brooke Shields has said she regrets being so candid about her personal life in the ’80s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Brooke Shields has opened up about why she regrets publicly revealing her virginity status back in the mid-‘80s.

The 57-year-old has admitted it was a “mistake” to be so candid about her sex life after she detailed her virginity in her 1985 book.

During an episode of her podcast, Now What? with Brooke Shields, the brunette beauty spoke about something she regretted when she was younger and that, looking back, she has second thoughts about.

“I mean, I think it was, in hindsight, a bit of a mistake for me to be so open about my virginity because it never left me alone,” she said.

Brooke’s 1985 book, On Your Own, provided guidance and tips for young adults and included details about Brooke being a virgin at the age of 20.

The book was, as The Blue Lagoon star says, to be about “leaving home for the first time and going to college,” but it ultimately made headlines for its section on her virginity.

Brooke Shields reveals why she regrets revealing virginity status

Brooke admitted that she didn’t even write the section about her virginity, as the publisher rejected the first chapter she had initially written.

“I ended up not penning it myself, and that was a huge mistake because the publisher didn’t want what I wrote. I wrote a very in-depth first chapter, and they didn’t want it that way,” she continued.

The brunette star recalled how she would receive a lot of fan mail from kids saying, “Oh, my boyfriend’s pressuring me, and I don’t want to have sex. What do I do?”

Brooke, who was dubbed the “most famous virgin in the world,” noted that her narrative was, “You don’t have to do anything you don’t want to.”

However, for years to come, Brooke faced “creepy” interview questions from older men.

She went on to say that her awkward early experiences in Hollywood had also given her the career training she needed.

“To be in the line of fire at such a young age in that way, I gained a resilience, and it set me up to be ready for anything in this industry, which can be difficult,’ she said.

Ultimately, Brooke also revealed in the podcast that she regretted waiting until she lost her virginity to her Princeton boyfriend, Dean Cain, at 22.

Brooke Shields admits sex ‘evolved’ for her in her 40s

This isn’t the first time Brooke has opened up about her sex life.

Back in 2021, she confessed that it wasn’t until she reached her 40s that sex became “my experience.”

Speaking with Yahoo! Life, Brooke said, “sex for me, it has really evolved.”

“My 20s, I was always terrified of it, because I was a virgin until I was 22,” she continued.

She added, “My 30s, it wasn’t really about being sexy. It was having your body work to create something. That was like a 10-year kind of journey.”

Once she hit her 40s, her perspective on sex began to change, as she revealed, “I started thinking of sex as my experience, not someone else’s experience that I just navigated.”