Brooke Shields in tiny Daisy Dukes for holiday throwback

Brooke Shields surely knows how to throw it back — both with her social media posts and while hanging onto the mast of a sailboat.

The Blue Lagoon actress shared a photo from the archives on Friday to show off her mood for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Although she is still a force at 57 years old, Shields showed off her young side with a throwback snap that showed her spending a day out on the water.

While posing on a boat, Shields was seen smiling at the camera while rocking a blue one-piece with a frilled detail on the trim.

Over the suit, the model was seen sporting a pair of cutoff Daisy Dukes and an opened button-up that had the sleeves rolled up.

Shields’ voluptuous, softly-curled brunette hair was seen naturally blowing in the wind as she hung onto the side of the boat and leaned back.

Brooke Shields poses a question in throwback glamour shot for Labor Day

Taking to her caption, Shields asked her 1.5 million Instagram followers if any of them had fun plans for the holiday weekend ahead.

“#LaborDayWeekend mood 💙⚓️ What are your plans for the long weekend? Tell me ⬇️. #FlashbackFriday,” she wrote.

Although fans chimed in to tell Shields their Labr Day plans, many also took to her comments section to say that she is still as beautiful as she was when the throwback photo was taken.

“Almost nothing has changed [heart eyes emoji],” one fan wrote.

“Such a beauty! Then and now!” Another follower wrote similarly.

Brooke Shields on keeping young at 57 years old

Brooke Shields has surely kept fans updated on her latest looks — especially when it comes to sharing photos of herself that show off her impressive physique.

In terms of beauty secrets, the actress claims beauty rituals are key when it comes to looking (and feeling) younger. She also has said that she prefers to wear very light makeup and finds multipurpose use for certain products.

“Lip stains that you dab on your cheeks, eyes, or lips. It just sort of freshens you up and there’s a youthfulness to it,” Shields revealed to Glamour. “I’ve never been one for a whole heck of a lot of foundation. I like skin to show. If I don’t have to wear makeup, I just don’t. But when my kids were younger, they’d say, ‘Can’t you look like you did in those pictures you did in a magazine or something?’ I’m like, ‘That’s not my daily life!'”

Shields also revealed the beauty secret her mother told her when she was younger, which was to always keep her skin clean and moisturized.

However, when it comes to beauty, there is something Brooke Shields thinks is “B.S.” – the desire to look like somebody else.

“I think that’s a disservice to all the beautiful, unique people out there,” she stated.