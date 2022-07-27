Brooke Shields in strapless bikini gets a vacation ‘reset for the soul’

Brooke Shields enjoyed some downtime alongside her daughters and husband while on vacation in Europe. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs



Brooke Shields got in touch with her summer self as she showed off her physique in a bikini during a family trip to Europe.

Sharing a series of pics on social media, the 57-year-old former model radiated happiness while relaxing alongside her two teenage daughters, 19-year-old Rowan and 16-year-old Grier, and her husband Chris Henchy.

Captioning the post with “A reset for the soul” before tagging Europe as her destination, Brooke first posted a snap of herself appearing to wear some sort of stringy top and donning a wide-brimmed straw hat while overlooking a busy city street.

The brunette then could be seen giving her hubby of more than twenty years a smooch and smiling while walking along a crosswalk.

Next, Brooke gave fans a bit more than just a peek at her swimsuit figure as she and her children floated on their backs in some cool-looking water, with Grier and Rowan holding hands and grasping a circular flotation ring for extra support.

Halfway through the series, Brooke gave a smile to the camera while she and her family jetted across the open water in a small boat, her midsection exposed as she wore a strapless bikini top and a blue towel that wrapped around her waist.

Brooke Shields poses topless for new campaign

Although the height of her career has long since passed, Brooke remains one of the modeling industry’s most renowned stars and sought-after celebrities.

In February of this year, Brooke took the web by storm when she posed topless following being signed on as the new face of Jordache’s 2022 campaign.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Brooke shared snaps from her first photo shoot with the brand this spring, sizzling while donning just some tight blue jeans while turning her back to the lens for an over-the-shoulder glance as she bared her clothesless torso.

“It’s such an honor to be my age and be represented. I feel the magnitude of it more. There’s a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege,” Brooke told People magazine about her latest career move.

“It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body and to fight the retouching,” Brooke continued, adding that she always requested that her stylist Deborah Watson “keep it honest.”

Brooke Shields celebrates her daughter’s modeling endeavors

Like many other celebs, such as Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, Brooke’s daughter Grier also caught the stardom bug from her talented mom.

Brooke shared her enthusiasm for her 16-year-old’s move to modeling, praising her offspring after the pair posed side-by-side in a new Victoria’s Secret’s Intergenerational Mother’s Day campaign shoot.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Brooke had no feelings of jealousy or spotlight envy while watching her daughter carry the modeling torch.

“It was very emotional and it was as if I was watching my baby girl grow up right in front of my eyes,” Brooke revealed to InStyle magazine about working the camera alongside Grier. “It was truly a proud moment to be able to model alongside my daughter for such a meaningful campaign.”

“I would absolutely love for Grier to continue to participate in meaningful and inspiring campaigns like this, that empower the love that women have for each other,” Brooke added.

“I think it is so important for her to understand that true beauty derives from loving yourself and others. For her to participate in modeling ventures that embrace women in so many facets of their lives is such a gift in this industry,” she said.