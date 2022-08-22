Brooke Shields in favorite swimsuit shows off incredible figure

Brooke Shields is stunning in unique swimwear on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Model and actress Brooke Shields is showing off some of her new favorite swim attire and accessories as she lounges on the beach.

The 57-year-old was absolutely stunning as she lounged back on the beach towel, keeping a sunhat on her head and sunglasses over her eyes.

Her “new favorite bathing suit” features a blue bottom half while the top features reds and pinks.

The large towel beneath her is about the size of a throw blanket but still brings a beachy vibe to the sands.

The border of the towel is a peachy pink color while most of the towel is white. In the center of the towel is a pink swimsuit design with a green background.

The towel looks silky smooth in the shot and Brooke is thoroughly enjoying herself as a peaceful smile rests on her face.

Brooke Shields reveals her incredible physique in new swimsuit

Brooke captioned the post, “New favorite bathing suit and towel brought to you by the incredible @gyanshrosbree & jeffmarfa [yellow heart emoji, beach emoji, sun emoji].”

Her 1.5 million followers showed some love on the photo, leaving over 19,000 likes and more than 400 comments for the actress.

Though Brooke is lounging on the beach now, she also took some time to make sure that her daughter Rowan got some helpful advice about entering Hollywood.

Brooke Shields’ advice for entering the entertainment industry

Brooke’s daughter Rowan is currently in college studying to be a broadcast journalist and was able to publicly ask her mother some questions about the industry at a Fashionpike event in May.

Entertainment Tonight reports that one piece of advice Brooke gave to both of her daughters was to make sure that they love what they’re doing.

Brooke said, “You know what I always say. I always say, make sure that you find a vocation that you absolutely love, and do it the hardest, work the hardest at it. Start wherever you’re allowed to, wherever you’re invited and work as hard as you can. No job is too small, and stay focused on what you love and what you want to do.”

Brooke is also extremely supportive of Rowan’s interesting broadcast journalism and is sure to let her daughter know what she’s doing right, noting that Rowan does a great job listening and asking questions during interviews.

Brooke gave an additional piece of advice to her daughter as well, noting, “Don’t let anybody just say, because they say, ‘No,’ that that’s your own answer.”