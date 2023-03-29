Brooke Shields looked to be reveling in much-deserved downtime as she and her family soaked up the tropical sun in Turks and Caicos.

Hopping onto her social media page to share stunning pics from her time on the islands, Brooke proved that age is just a number as she rocked a variety of two pieces.

The 57-year-old model and actress, who made waves at the ages of 12 and 14 in the controversial flicks Pretty Baby and Blue Lagoon, stepped away from work to catch some rays with her two daughters and husband.

Starting her multi-snap series with a comical pose next to her look-alike daughter Grier, Brooke wasted no time in sharing her first bikini shot of the post, going with a navy blue top with a sweetheart neckline.

A gorgeous rainbow decorated the scenery behind her as a glowing, sandy beach stretched out on the horizon line while Brooke held up a copy of Paris Hilton’s book Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Chic Peek Behind the Pose.

Letting fans know she brought more than just one swimsuit for the abroad trip, Brooke immediately shared a second choice photo showing her looking smashing in a delicate, white bikini with spaghetti straps and tiny floral cut-outs making up the pattern.

Brooke Shields rocks bikinis for a vacation to Turks and Caicos

Brooke showed off her natural beauty in her white two-piece, going nearly totally makeup-free as she held the camera in front of her to capture the moment.

The actress ensured that her daughters were not the only ones getting a bit more daring on the outing as she bravely suited up to let the breeze flow wildly through her hair for a parasailing adventure.

Snapping another selfie while wearing what looked like a bikini top with a spaghetti strap tank layered on top, Brooke beamed as she donned opaque shades and gave a good view of an ocean dock with turquoise waters surrounding the planks.

For the final four pics, Brooke posted a range of extras to showcase the people she vacationed with and the good times that seemed to be had by all as she worked in a snuggle with her husband, Chris Henchy, watched a dolphin swim alongside the boat, and hilariously gave an anxious grimace before parasailing.

While Brooke is clearly enjoying every second of her time away while preparing for the release of her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the star has also recently revived her modeling career by joining up with Jordache.

Brooke Shields partners with Jordache

As shared by Monsters and Critics last year, Brooke made a splash when she posed in nothing but blue jeans for Jordache’s 2022 spring campaign.

The ad harkened back to Brooke’s time as a 15-year-old when she posed without a top for Calvin Klein’s controversial blue jean promo, with the tagline “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing,” leaving many people feeling uncomfortable given her young age at the time.

Brooke’s time shooting with Jordache had a different meaning for her, as the actress told PEOPLE that she was proud to be modeling again in her 50s.

“It’s such an honor to be my age and be represented. I feel the magnitude of it more. There’s a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege,” she shared.

As detailed by The Media Eye, Brooke’s collaboration with Jordache was not one that the company took lightly, with President of Jordache Liz Berlinger saying the company was thrilled to be able to snag the actress.

“We are excited to work with Brooke Shields. Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere,” Liz shared in a company statement.

For herself, Brooke told PEOPLE that she was equally excited to be the new face of the brand, relaying that she viewed it as a great chance to not only take charge as an adult of her body in front of the cameras but also to show the public that women can be beautiful at any age.

“It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body and to fight the retouching,” she explained. “I’m always like, ‘You better keep it honest.’ And we did.”