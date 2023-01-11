Brooke Hogan is sporting a nice tan, even in the middle of January.
The blonde beauty showed off her tan tone when she paired it with a patterned and sheer turquoise dress.
Hulk Hogan’s daughter is known for her good looks and love of bikinis, but this shot also highlights her love of animals.
While Brooke did not geotag her location, it appears to be a beachy or tropical place, as the turquoise dress may even be a swimsuit coverup.
Her accessory game was on point as she had her sunglasses on the top of her head and a stack of beads that matched her outfit perfectly.
She captioned her post, “You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him.” 🐢💕”
Get Brooke’s tropical turquoise look
Crochet Halter Maxi Dress by Nasty Gal
Brooke knows how to rock a good vacation look, and wherever she is, it looks like tropical bliss. We loved her turquoise crochet dress and hunted down a dupe so you can copy her style!
We found this amazing crochet maxi dress by Nasty Gal – this one is great as a swimsuit cover-up, or for hitting the bars for a cocktail at night. It’s also backless, so you can show off your holiday glow.
Turquoise is a color mostly reserved for vacation looks, so remember to pack this one on your next getaway!