News Brooke Hogan stuns in turquoise for turtle fun

Brooke Hogan stunned in turquoise. Pic credit: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan is sporting a nice tan, even in the middle of January. The blonde beauty showed off her tan tone when she paired it with a patterned and sheer turquoise dress. Hulk Hogan's daughter is known for her good looks and love of bikinis, but this shot also highlights her love of animals. While Brooke did not geotag her location, it appears to be a beachy or tropical place, as the turquoise dress may even be a swimsuit coverup. Her accessory game was on point as she had her sunglasses on the top of her head and a stack of beads that matched her outfit perfectly. She captioned her post, "You can easily judge the character of a man by how he treats those who can do nothing for him." 🐢💕" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Hogan (@mizzhogan)

Brooke Hogan partners with Southern Beads Co

The gorgeous photo wasn’t just shared for the cute turtle Brooke Hogan was holding.

Brooke tagged the company her stack of beaded bracelets were from, which happened to be the Southern Beads Company.

Each bracelet is unique and hand-crafted, and the company is based in Tennessee.

The blonde beauty placed her stack of bracelets in the shot, which matched perfectly with the dress or coverup she chose to wear. Turquoise beads have an authentic color, likely because all of the beads used are natural stones.

Brooke isn’t big on partnerships, so seeing this one means she must really love the products. The reality TV star has been focused on her home decorating business and her music, which she has recently shared more about with her followers.

Brooke Hogan rocks bikinis for all occasions

Being Hulk Hogan’s daughter may have helped Brooke Hogan, but she is now keeping her followers on her own.

Bikinis are her thing, and hanging out at the beach seems to be one of her favorite things to do.

From an orange bikini that Brooke recently shared to a light purple one she shared with followers while showing off how much her top can hold, she always looks fantastic.

Living her life in the spotlight has been something Brooke’s dealt with forever. She is the daughter of Hulk Hogan, but she also took part in reality TV with her family and then a spinoff featuring her alone.

Brooke Hogan has built a successful business while living in Tennessee, and it seems to be going well.