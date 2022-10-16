Brooke Hogan showed off her beach body in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It may be fall, but Hulk Hogan’s daughter is still living her best summer life.

Brooke Hogan is known for her sexy swimsuit looks; her recent share was no different.

The beautiful blonde used a filter over a photo of her in a barely-there bikini while she lay in the sand with the water around her.

It’s been some time since Brooke showed off her bikini body, so the share was way overdue.

The former reality TV star took to Instagram to share the gorgeous photo of herself on the beach, highlighting her toned beach body.

Brooke got a little cheeky with her pose, showing that she knows how to have a little fun too.

Brooke Hogan shows off her beady-ready body

On her Instagram page, Hulk Hogan’s daughter showed off her beach-ready body as she lay on the beach in water just an inch or so deep.

Brooke Hogan captioned the photo, “‘Youuuuu sonofabeeeeach’ … what tv show? 😂😂😂”

Of course, the answer is How I Met Your Mother, but you knew that, right?

What is Brooke Hogan up to now?

It’s been 17 years since Hogan Knows Best hit the airwaves.

The show followed Hulk Hogan’s family, including his daughter Brooke Hogan. Once the cameras began rolling, the VH1 show became popular.

That was the catalyst for making the Hogans a household name, and when the show died, so did the marriage between Hulk and Linda. From there, things began to spiral out of control, and Brooke’s spin-off, Brooke Knows Best, was only around for one season.

These days, though, Brooke is keeping herself busy.

In 2018, Brooke Hogan founded BB Designs by Brooke, which she runs out of Nashville. In the About Me part of her website, it says, in part, “Although BB Designs owner, Brooke is best known for her extensive career in the entertainment industry, she decided to follow her secret passion for interior design and started BB Designs in the heart of Music City.”

When she isn’t working hard on decorating and designing homes, Brooke is known to show off her bikini body or throw in a few snaps that give followers something to look at.

She recently shared a costume photo, mentioning it’s “costume season.” Brooke looked fabulous in the filtered image, showing off her glam flapper look.

Even though it’s fall, Hulk Hogan’s daughter is still holding on to a small piece of summer in her beach-ready bikini body.