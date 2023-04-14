Brooke Hogan shows up with a ‘real face’

Brooke Hogan looked stylish for a recent black and white photoshoot.

The daughter of professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan wore a long black jacket as she posed for the snap.

Her long blonde hair flowed down her back and she completed the outfit with white open-toe heels.

Hogan gazed into the camera and posed slightly hunched over for the shoot.

The beauty shared the photo with her 415,000 Instagram followers but did not give any detail about the outfit or photography.

She also added a cryptic caption, writing, “Kicked out of the costume party for attending with a real face 🙋🏼‍♀️.”

While her face may have been at the center of the caption, her toned physique was definitely a highlight in the snap.

Brooke Hogan’s workout routine and diet

Hogan spoke to Women’s Health about her discipline when it comes to exercise.

“I work out four to five days a week for about 30 to 50 minutes. It’s a mixture of high-intensity workouts and a lot of pilates, she said, continuing, “I really love pilates; it’s sort of like meditation for me – my time to refresh my mind, re-energize, switch off, and put my focus on being in the moment.”

She added that she tries to keep up with her workout routine even when she travels by getting in a 10-minute workout in her hotel room with bodyweight exercises such as doing pushups, jumping rope, and using resistance bands.

The 34-year-old gave a short glimpse of her workout routine with a recent “day in the life” video for her AirBnB renovation business.

As for her eating habits, Hogan said she usually starts the day by drinking hot water and lemon.

She then eats porridge with berries or avocado on gluten-free toast.

Hogan goes low-carb for lunch with fish or chicken with a salad. She also keeps her snacks healthy with green smoothes and goes for greens with protein for dinner.

Brooke Hogan opens up about her single, Move

To kick off the new year, Hogan released a new single move and opened up about her musical journey and the death of her friend and producer, Jared.

“As you guys know, getting my music going has been an interesting journey, sometimes sad. Last year, we lost the heart and soul of my new music project, Jared. J was a great friend and an incredible producer.”

She also promised her fan base that new music was on the way.

Hogan released her first album Undiscovered in 2006. She then released a follow-up in 2009 and has occasionally released singles over the years.