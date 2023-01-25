Brooke Hogan is a supportive friend.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter shared a shout-out for her friend as they posed in spandex, highlighting their gym-honed status.

The beautiful blonde wore her hair straight, and her friend, Ashley, wore her hair down.

They appear to be working on something, as Brooke had her water bottle in hand as they posed for the mirror selfie.

Brooke and Ashley wore crop tops with leggings, revealing their toned abs.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Story, encouraging her followers to show Ashley some love and follow her.

Pic credit: @mizzhogan/Instagram

BB designs by Brooke

Brooke Hogan and Ashley Menendez aren’t only friends — they also work together. Followers may remember Ashley from Brooke Knows Best, and after striking up a friendship in kindergarten, they are still going strong today.

BB designs by Brooke is Brooke’s company. She built it from the ground up, all by herself. She is currently in the business of designing and furnishing Air BnBs in the area.

She has worked hard to get the company off the ground and showcase her work. Brooke has a separate Instagram account to show off her redesigns and sneak peeks of what’s coming.

When Ashley stepped in to help Brooke with BB Designs by Brooke, she shared a mushy post about their friendship on Instagram. Ashley already had her own business in home organization, and together, they were able to work together on projects.

Brooke wrote, “Funny how life works- she was in a perfect transition to help me with @bbdesignsbybrooke and now we are kicking a** and hanging mirrors together, filling the world with one-or ten- crazy AirBnBs at a time!”

Brooke and Ashley have been friends for years, and it looks like they are growing their businesses together.

Brooke Hogan keeps in shape

Hulk Hogan’s daughter isn’t a stranger to keeping her body in shape.

Brooke Hogan isn’t just the daughter of a famous wrestler; she is also a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and songstress.

Her love for animals is also significant, and Brooke has taken several shots with creatures she loves. Recently, she stunned in a turquoise dress while holding a turtle. It also highlighted her tan skin, bringing a tropical vibe to the photo.

The blonde also shares her love for the beach and bikinis. Brooke often shows off the hard work she puts into the gym. While she may no longer be a part of the reality TV world, she keeps her followers updated on everything happening in her life.