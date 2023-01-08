Brooke Hogan attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards held at Bridgestone Arena. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

With summer long gone, Brooke Hogan has her mind on warm weather and friendly vibes as she greeted her fans and followers with a stunning bikini selfie.

Brooke, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s daughter, shared a close-up shot of herself wearing a bright orange bikini top as she possibly reminisced about time at the beach.

The image features Brooke’s long blonde hair falling down across the front of one shoulder and the back of the other as she keeps a hand behind her head for the pose.

She had no visible accessories and kept the makeup minimal, with thin brows featuring dark eyeliner and dark lashes to match. Brooke also opted for a light pink lipstick or gloss, if any at all.

Brooke kept her face and the upper portion of her body in the image’s frame, which may have included a special filter for Instagram to create a grainier photo. However, it made a statement, with the orange bikini top appearing to be the perfect color choice for Brooke.

“Hello… good mornin’,” Brooke wrote in her simple caption for her 403k followers on the Gram.

Brooke reminisced about beach time in 2021

Based on her Instagram, Brooke Hogan appeared in a similar photo to the one above in February 2021. For the particular occasion, she mentioned she was “in cold Tennessee dreaming about a beach.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day… from one beach to another,” she wrote in a funny caption.

Brooke was born in Tampa, Florida, and grew up there, enjoying life with her famous father and her mother, Linda Claridge. It’s possible with her latest share in early 2023 that she was also reminiscing about times spent at the beach, as temperatures are colder in Tennessee and many other parts of the United States.

Fans react to Brooke Hogan’s stunning selfie

With Brooke sharing a gorgeous bikini selfie on Sunday morning, it quickly accumulated likes and comments from fans responding to the look and her good morning greeting.

“Bella!!” one fan wrote, while another said, “as unimaginable as it is I believe you continue to become more beautiful by the minute.”

Pic credit: @mizzhogan/Instagram

One of Brooke’s fans called it “Picture of the year,” with another saying she looked “Absolutely Gorgeous!”

Pic credit: @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan’s BB Designs by Brooke

Brooke’s various endeavors include a stint in pro wrestling, time on reality television, movie roles, and an aspiring music career. Along with those, she also lists herself as an “Entrepreneur” on her Instagram bio, as she has BB Designs By Brooke.

Based on the BB Designs IG page, it is a design firm “Specializing in the hottest STR & residential decor, and fast and easy renovations!”

In November, the page posted a quick video showing Brooke at work as she created one of those unique designs.

According to BB Designs’ About US, Brooke’s “Nashville-based interior design firm” opened in 2018 and services the “south-eastern region of the US.”

“BB offers specialty interior design planning specific to AirBnB requirements and provides assistance every step of the way – from tasks leading up to your closing to listing your stunning property. In addition, BB specializes in high-end residential decor, home organization, and event planning,” according to the website.

Along with that, Brooke hasn’t closed the door on music. According to Distractify, she had unreleased music she wanted everyone to hear, consisting of older and newer songs she’d recorded.