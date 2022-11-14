Brooke Hogan at Universal Music Group Grammy Awards After Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/gotpap/starmaxinc.com

Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, continues to wow fans with her online content, including a stunning glam shot of herself wearing nothing but a coat and heels.

The 34-year-old singer, reality TV star, and actress took to Instagram to share a throwback pic showing herself posing sideways in a long black coat that dangled down past her knees.

Brooke, who stands at 5-foot-11, kept one leg bent forward out of the coat, revealing much of her long leg up past her thigh area.

She kept one hand on her hip and the other under her chin against her neck as she leaned her head back and let her gorgeous blonde locks fall down her back.

Brooke wore a pair of elegant beige heels to complete her stunning and eye-catching look.

“Head, heels, and standards high as heaven,” Brooke wrote in her caption.

Fans react to Brooke’s stunning photo

Like many of her posts, the latest share from Brooke Hogan received attention for the wrestling legend’s daughter, as it had over 6,000 likes and 150-plus comments as of this writing.

“You still got it Brooke!” one fan commented about the captivating shot.

“Love those heels on you,” another fan remarked about Brooke’s IG post.

“Strike a Pose – Happy Sunday,” another individual commented on Brooke’s stunning image.

Brooke Hogan revealed pilates is part of her fitness routine

As the daughter of the legendary Hulk Hogan, Brooke likely learned a few tips and secrets about diet or training at the gym to get fit. While Brooke may not be a participant in grueling wrestling matches, she still keeps herself in fantastic shape, as evidenced by the images she regularly shares on her social media.

In 2018, she talked to Women’s Health about her workout routine, revealing how much she works out and what sorts of things she enjoys most.

“I work out four to five days a week for about 30 to 50 minutes. It’s a mixture of high-intensity workouts and a lot of pilates. I really love pilates; it’s sort of like meditation for me – my time to refresh my mind, re-energize, switch off and put my focus on being in the moment,” she said.

Brooke also told WH that she trims her workouts to about 10 minutes when she’s traveling, relying on her hotel room to do some moves like a “two-minute plan, a couple of push-ups,” and some stretches. Additionally, she said she would bring along “skipping rope” and “booty bands” as they’re easy to pack in a suitcase.

Brooke’s not participating in the pro wrestling lifestyle, but she’s still quite busy. She’s involved herself with music, acting roles, and her own Airbnb business that she launched. Therefore, having some ways to stay fit with a demanding schedule is essential.