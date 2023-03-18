Brooke Hogan is hardworking, especially when it comes to her business.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter has been busy building her business from the ground up, and it’s proved to be a fruitful endeavor.

The beautiful blonde recently channeled her inner Rihanna while preparing to do more “work.”

Brooke dressed in gym attire, likely prepared to sweat while she does the renovations and designs required to complete the project she is working on.

Teal blue was the choice of color, which looked amazing against Brooke’s deeply tanned skin.

As she shared the selfie, Brooke highlighted her toned body, proving that working out and renovations have been a top priority for the former reality TV star.

She captioned the shot, “As Rihanna says: Work work work work work… @bbdesignsbybrooke.”

BB Designs By Brooke was built from the ground up

Trading life as a reality TV personality and the daughter of the famed wrestler, Hulk Hogan, to pursue her passion for designs was a big step for Brooke Hogan.

Based in Nashville, BB Designs By Brooke services the Tennessee area and the southeastern region of the United States, including Florida.

Recently, she added her childhood best friend to the team. Brooke and Ashley have grown up together, and many of her fans may remember her from when she appeared alongside Brooke on Brooke Knows Best, the spinoff she was given following the cancellation of Hogan Knows Best.

Brooke got her own introduction as the business owner on its official Instagram account. Her bio read, in part, “With a background in Florida real estate, Brooke set out to create a ‘family-style’ one-stop-shop that would handle everything from start to finish for her clients. Providing competitive and transparent pricing, a trustworthy, hardworking team, and a level of care that reflects Brooke’s own heart, BB has become the go-to option for property owners, with all of it’s business coming from referrals alone!!!”

Brooke Hogan loves the beach

Brooke Hogan loves the beach, which might explain why she enjoys Florida so much.

She often shares photos of herself surrounded by the water and even holding some sea creatures, including a turtle.

Beach photo shoots are also some of the best shares from the blonde beauty. She is known for sharing throwback photos, especially modeling shots.

Brooke has kept busy since walking away from the reality TV world, and her passion project turned into a successful business. She is living her best life and has maintained a considerable fanbase.