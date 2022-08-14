Brooke Hogan in stunning monokini describes ‘least favorite experience’

Brooke Hogan attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Aking31

Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, showed off a stunning monokini as she let fans know about something she doesn’t particularly enjoy, and ironically it’s all the work that goes into making photoshoots happen.

With that, she posed in a sizzling black one-piece and black high heels strapped onto her feet, as she posed with her head arched back and one leg bent to place a foot on a chair.

The former TV star and wrestling personality kept one hand on her hip and the other holding her blonde locks as she leaned her head back for a provocative pose.

Along with the gorgeous photo, taken in a bare-bones room with white walls, she gave fans all the reasons she doesn’t like participating in photoshoots.

Based on her caption, it’s due to all the pre-photoshoot effort to make herself look suitable for the shoot. However, it’s also the many pictures taken at the shoot that aren’t up to par and leave her feeling self-conscious.

“Photoshoots are my least favorite experience. Caked on makeup, sunless tanner, boob sweat, sticky hairspray … TONS of awkward photos that make you want to wear a blanket over your entire body for the rest of your life… then one good one,” she wrote in her IG caption.

The 34-year-old Brooke Ellen Bollea is the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and rose to fame as part of the reality TV show Hogan Knows Best and eventually the spinoff, Brooke Knows Best.

She’s also popped up as a competitor on a spinoff of MTV’s The Challenge called Champs vs. Stars in 2018. While competing, Brooke won $2,450 for a charity of her choice.

Along with those things, Brooke released several albums, including 2006’s Undiscovered, which hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Top Independent Albums chart.

Like her father, Brooke’s also been in the wrestling ring and involved in various promotions, including WWE and TNA Impact Wrestling.

Fans last saw her in 2013 with the latter. In 2016, TMZ reported that Brooke was forming a league called Daughters of Wrestling with other famous wrestling stars’ daughters. Among them were the daughters of Roddy Piper, Diamond Dallas Page, and Kerry Von Erich.

She shares bikini and swimsuit content on her IG page sparingly. However, she has posted multiple pics since the summer season arrived, including several of herself rocking a pink bikini like the one below.

Fans react to Brooke Hogan’s monokini pic

With her Instagram following approaching 400,000, most of Brooke’s swimsuit photos she shares generate a lot of interest from fans and critics. Her monokini shot was no different, as it had picked up over 4,400 Likes and 150-plus comments as of this writing.

“My god you just continue to slay me everyday for the past like 16 years haha 🔥🥵🤤,” one fan commented in admiration of Brook’s latest pic.

Another fan commented that they’d yet to see a photo appear on Brooke’s social media that didn’t look “amazing.”

Yet another individual praised Brooke’s photo but said they loved even more how she described all the madness that goes into getting that perfect photo.

Brooke to appear in new zombie movie

Brooke Hogan hasn’t been involved in any wrestling lately, but she has been working on other media ventures. That includes a starring role in an upcoming horror-comedy film called School of the Dead, written and directed by John D. Robinson.

School of the Dead features a high school overrun by zombies with students banding together to “face the onslaught of the undead.”

Brooke, who plays Daizie, has just two co-stars listed with her in the cast: Lisa Palencia as Abby and Daniel Sykes as Josh.

As of this report, IMDB lists the project as completed, but there are no additional details about when and where the movie will release.

Before that role, Brooke starred in other horror and thriller films, including L.A. Slasher, Sand Sharks, College Fright Night, and Give Me My Baby.