Brooke Hogan is letting her fans know to be careful who they talk to on social media because it might be someone pretending to be her.

The 34-year-old singer, reality TV star, and former professional wrestler took to her Instagram to share the warning, with a stunning visual as part of her message.

Posing in a sideways stance, Brooke wore a red crop top hoodie, showing off the sides of her abs and midsection. She paired it with a super skimpy grey miniskirt, dark pantyhose, and some light brown-colored high heels barely visible in the pic.

In the image, Brooke is holding a corded phone to her ear as if having a conversation by landline, something that many people have ditched in favor of wireless mobile technology.

“I have received multiple messages from people that think you are talking to me on another app… its not me! Do NOT give anyone your hard earned money and stop talking to “fake me” cause it ain’t me!” she warned fans in her caption.

She also said that although she’d probably love talking to people in real life, she’s not “sweet talking you virtually.”

“So sorry for anyone who was taken advantage of by a scammer. I am not talking to ANYONE online!!! (Online? Do I sound old? .. *cue dial up sound* 😝),” she finished her caption with.

Fans react to Brooke’s photo and message

With nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram, Brooke Hogan has a good-sized following and wanted to make sure she had their attention for the important message. Many fans left their reactions to her warning about scammers and the beautiful photo she had with it.

“Wow you look gorgeous. I’ve seen a few scam accounts on here and just report them,” a fan commented on Brooke’s post.

“Absolutely beautiful and amazingly toned legs,” one individual remarked regarding Brooke’s photo share.

“Thanks Brooke for the warning I would report it if I get scam message,” another fan wrote in the comment section.

Online scammers continue to run rampant, as nefarious individuals pose as celebs to lure people into clicking on links to sign up for various services or buy their products.

Several weeks ago, a report from The Sun indicated that scammers posed as Mel B from the Spice Girls to trick her friends into donating to a “fake charity” project.

Reportedly, the scammers posed as Mel B and used Whats App to contact her A-list friends, indicating they needed donations via cryptocurrency to “help African children dying of thirst.” However, no such charity existed, and Mel B was not involved.

Brooke Hogan had brief pro wrestling career

Many professional wrestlers’ children take an interest in the same career, including Ric Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, and The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson. Brooke, the daughter of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, had a brief foray into the world of professional wrestling over ten years ago.

Her first exposure to being on TV for a pro wrestling show was her appearance on WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event during several segments featuring her father and his rival Randy Orton.

Following an in-ring segment, Orton attempted to chat up Brooke in the parking garage. That led to her dad’s arrival, as he slapped Orton on the back and reminded him they’d meet in the ring at SummerSlam.

She didn’t do much more with WWE but worked with their rival, TNA/Impact Wrestling, from 2012 through 2013. During that time, she was primarily a backstage consultant and on-air personality who didn’t get in the ring for matches.

It appears she’s left wrestling in the past as far as her plans go. Brooke’s current career path involves an AirBnB design company she started in Nashville last year, as well as the potential for her to release more music in the future.