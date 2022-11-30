Brooke Hogan looked like a vision of summer as she lay out to catch some rays while bikini-clad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Brooke Hogan seemed to be enjoying some late fall swimsuit wearing as she soaked up the sunshine.

The daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan worked her way back into a bikini to enjoy the refreshing air for a fun summer-infused session.

Brooke did not share the location of her lounging, but it appeared to be somewhere quite warm as the star wore the tiniest of two pieces.

Showing off her insanely toned physique, the television personality rocked her beach-worthy wear while going au-natural, keeping her flawless complexion free from foundation or visible makeup of any kind.

The blonde stunner wore a black bikini top that showed off plenty of glowing skin on top while her mismatched bikini bottoms sported a black underlay with bright turquoise leaves and pink flowers splashed across the material.

“Ready to start the Christmas countdown…” she captioned her snap, while likely making her fans long not for the holidays ahead but for the warm months that have since passed.

Brooke’s eyes were shrouded by dark sunglasses with a mottled brown-and-black print around the rims while diamond studs adorned her earlobes.

The tips of her manicured fingers were just visible as her hand rested on her forehead to add some posing pizzazz to the shot.

A tiny, sparkling stud stood out in her pierced navel, looking to perfectly match her earrings.

While the snap was the first post for the actress in nearly a week, a quick look through her Instagram page might lead her fans to scratch their heads as Brooke shared an identical snap last summer while celebrating bikini weather.

Regardless of whether or not the star had managed to pose uniformly to the shot from over a year ago or if she had simply recycled the pic to throw fans off, Brooke has certainly proven that she knows how to hold her followers captive with her skin-baring posts.

Brooke Hogan sizzles in beach bikini

In October, Brooke worked her bikini magic once more as she got a little wet while lying on the beachfront.

Sprawling out on the soaked sand, Brooke was a vision in her black-and-white shot, stretching her lean legs out and reaching one hand upwards to tangle in her wet hair.

With the ocean waves gently lapping around her body, Brooke resembled a Sports Illustrated model as she expertly showed off her skimpy bikini and sensational curves.

When the blonde beauty isn’t dazzling the populace with her looks, Brooke stays busy working with interior design.

Brooke Hogan launches BB Designs by Brooke

In 2018, Brooke launched her own interior design company called BB Designs by Brooke.

Founded in Nashville, Brooke’s company aims to provide the population with Brooke’s home-making skills.

As written on her website, Brooke “decided to follow her secret passion for interior design and started BB Designs in the heart of Music City.”

“BB offers specialty interior design planning specific to AirBnB requirements and provides assistance every step of the way – from tasks leading up to your closing to listing your stunning property,” the website explains.

Along with giving clients her own personal touch of design wisdom, BB also promises to cut competitor labor costs in half, save time by handling all phone calls and messages related to the design process, and give the home a thorough cleaning after the design is finished.