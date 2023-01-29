Brooke Hogan is the queen of throwbacks.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter has been in the public eye for over a decade, and between her reality TV career and her music, there are plenty of throwbacks to share.

The beautiful blonde shared a throwback repost to her Instagram Story, featuring her all glammed up for her Judgement Day cover.

Brooke wore her signature blonde hair in a high ponytail with her makeup smoky and fierce.

The black sequined top featured a plunging neckline and sparkled just right.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It was the perfect cover for the 2009 era when it was initially released.

Pic credit: @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan loves throwbacks

If you’ve followed Brooke Hogan for any time, you’d know she is all about resharing any throwbacks.

Recently, she shared a sweet shout-out to her childhood best friend, Ashley, and it was a repost of a photo she shared a while back. Brooke asked her followers to show Ashley some love and follow her. The two women are both businesswomen and support each other’s endeavors.

Brooke also enjoys sharing some of her old photoshoot shots, proving she still has what it takes. The blonde beauty has been a staple in the reality TV world and the wrestling realm as her dad is famed wrestler, Hulk Hogan. Between Hogan Knows Best and the spin-off Brooke Knows Best, she’s been on the small screen quite a lot.

She’s also an animal lover and shared a throwback of herself in a gorgeous turquoise dress while holding a turtle. Brooke has a lot of photos to choose from and has shared a select few more than once.

The Judgement Day cover was just the latest reshare Brooke Hogan was tagged in and decided to repost.

Brooke Hogan’s design business

Despite being known in the entertainment world, Brooke Hogan built a successful design business from the ground up.

She runs BB Designs by Brooke, a company based in Nashville, and helps furnish and design AirBNBs for surrounding areas.

Her creative mind is impressive, and her business Instagram shows off just what she can do for potential clients. There are various designs, and several of them feature music-themed rooms.

While the business initially mainly served the Nashville area, Brooke Hogan also works in the Sunshine State.

There have been listings she set up in West Palm Beach and other surrounding areas, all of which feature the touch of Brooke and her brilliantly-themed set-ups.