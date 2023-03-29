Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, is bringing an important public service announcement to her fans and followers about living for the present and looking toward a better future.

The 34-year-old presented her message with a stunning shot of herself as she rocked a thigh-skimming denim skirt with brown cowboy boots.

She held a beige cowboy hat in her hands in front of a primarily white shirt featuring unique floral leafy designs. A tie for the shirt hung past the buttons of her denim skirt.

Her blonde locks flowed past her shoulders as Hogan kept a serious stare that she focused on the camera.

It’s unknown where Hogan was in this particular photo, as she didn’t include a geotag. She struck a pose on a street’s pavement with green foliage and cloudy skies behind her and a light blue house visible off to the side.

“PSA: The past has nothing new to say✌🏼,” Hogan wrote in her caption.

Fans react to Brooke Hogan’s PSA photo share

As of this writing, Hogan’s latest IG share picked up over 3,900 likes and 100-plus comments for the singer, actress, and entrepreneur as commenters admired the stunning image or reacted to her words of wisdom.

“Your parents must be so damn proud of you!!!! Thank you, for being a great role model!!!” one commenter wrote.

“That’s why we focused on the future,” another individual commented.

Another commenter asked if there was new music on the way from Hogan, while others marveled at her beauty with heart-eyed emojis or comments such as “Gorgeous.”

How Brooke Hogan got herself bikini ready during her entertainment career

Years ago, Hogan rose to fame with her famous father, Hulk Hogan, and the rest of their family on Hogan Knows Best, which was a reality TV series focused on their lives and experiences. After that show had its run, there was also the spinoff called Brooke Knows Best which ran for two seasons, ending in 2009.

Along with that, Hogan’s daughter was involved in music and attempted to launch herself as an artist. She had music videos and appearances in other roles for entertainment that required her to get fit.

The UK’s Daily Mail revealed comments from Hulk’s daughter in 2010 about what she was doing after her spinoff to go from her “less than toned look” to a bikini body. Much of that came down to strict daily or twice-a-day workouts and a “bodybuilder diet.”

“I’m trying hard to get down even more. You need to keep to the old-school bodybuilder diet of eggs, fish, chicken, meat and broccoli. I want to always look healthy, not anorexic,” she revealed.

At the time, she also said she loved her body in a bikini, no matter her shape.

“I love my body. Thick or not, I’m firm. I don’t have cellulite. I’m happy with how I am,” she shared, adding, “People should know, I’m only doing the diet for the entertainment business. It’s not really what you’re supposed to look like in real life.”

At 34, Hogan still looks fabulous in whatever she wears, which could indicate that she’s kept up with a somewhat healthy lifestyle while not going too overboard with her diet and fitness choices.