Brooke Hogan appears to love a good beach photo shoot.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter channeled her inner flower child as she posed, kneeling in the sand while showing the flower in her hand.

The beautiful blonde has done several modeling shoots throughout her career, but it appears the beach and being surrounded by animals are her thing.

While the photo of Brooke on the beach isn’t new, it may be one of her favorites. She tagged the photographer, who appears to shoot celebrities and influencers.

He shared a selfie with Brooke, which shows the shots she took with him were done nearly two years ago.

It’s clear that Brooke on the beach is where she is in her most natural habitat.

Brooke Hogan sizzles on the beach

Brooke Hogan shared one of the shots captured in that shoot.

She showed off the flower she was holding as she kneeled in the sand with what appeared to be a little dune behind her.

It was clear the beautiful blonde was in a bikini, with a netted coverup over it as she posed perfectly, highlighting her curves.

The photo was black and white, adding a soft touch to the scenery.

Brooke left her blonde locks straight and down, adding to the shot’s casual feel.

BB Designs by Brooke

From a reality TV star to a music career, Brooke Hogan has dabbled in many things.

However, her true passion is interior design. She built her company, BB Designs by Brooke, from the ground up. She is flourishing and even has her childhood best friend helping her along the way.

Brooke’s company helps stage homes for sale and works with AirBNBs to help get them set up and functional.

She has an Instagram page dedicated to her business and shares some of her work. She recently shared how BB Designs by Brooke began and how her friend, Ashley, became a big part of it.

Brooke wrote, in part, “Ashley is now Head of Projects for BB Designs, and I am a lucky girl to have my business thriving, AND have the privilege of working alongside my very best friend of over 30 years now! BB is going strong, and we can’t wait to see what comes next!”

Brooke Hogan may no longer be a part of the reality TV world or be embarking on new music, but she is living a dream with her company. Working with her best friend of over three decades is something special.