Brooke Hogan channeled her party girl era in a snakeskin dress.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter shared a quick snippet to her Instagram Story, donning the pink printed minidress.

The former reality TV star would have worn it in 2009, and she noted that in her clip.

Brooke wrote, “Oops! The 2009 Miami Brookie came out tonight for a minute…”

The outfit was stunning on the blonde, highlighting her curves as she posed for a quick selfie to share.

A trip down memory may have been just what Brooke needed.

Pic credit: @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan stuns in cutout minidress

Brooke Hogan showed off her toned body in the curve-hugging cutout minidress.

She appeared to be out for a night on the town, possibly celebrating something.

The reality TV star may have come on the scene over a decade ago, but her fans continue to follow her for updates on her business and for the gorgeous modeling shots she shares along the way.

Brooke revealed she let “2009 Brookie” out, referencing some of the wilder days she spent in Miami.

Brooke Hogan’s BB Designs by Brooke

In 2018, Brooke Hogan built her business from the ground up.

BB Designs by Brooke has gotten a lot of traction with their aiding in designing and staging AirBNBs. While based in Nashville, the company services the southeastern part of the country, including Florida, where many of its clients are based.

The about part of BB Designs by Brooke’s website says, “Although BB Designs owner, Brooke is best known for her extensive career in the entertainment industry, she decided to follow her secret passion for interior design and started BB Designs in the heart of Music City. With a background in real estate, she noticed there was something missing in the AirBnB development process.”

Brooke decided to take matters into her own hands and build a one-stop shop for Airbnb properties and owners, making the company very helpful to the industry.

She has shown off some of her work on her personal Instagram page, but she has her business page. Brooke’s childhood best friend teamed up with her, and the two worked on design projects. The two even shared mirror selfies while working together.

While Brooke Hogan may no longer be a part of the reality TV world, she is making her imprint on the world of design. Not only are the homes she works on gorgeous, but her fashion choices are also art.