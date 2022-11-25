Brooke Burke sizzled in a steamy workout reel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Brooke Burke got her Namaste on earlier this week, showing off her fit figure as she flowed through a series of challenging yoga poses.

The Wild On! host left little to the imagination as she sported a revealing white bralette and gray thigh-skimming shorts.

Not to mention, the series of jaw-dropping postures made her toned physique visible from all angles.

Brooke’s sun-kissed complexion exhibited a healthy glow in the California sun, and her wind-blown brunette locks looked gorgeous as always.

She moved her body to the ambient rhythm of Lost in the Moment by Global Genius.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She sang the praises of hip-opening stretches in the caption, writing, “Sunshine & commitment ☀️🤸🏽‍♂️Yes 5 minutes to stretch is better than nothing. Steal your moments. Check the #yoga carousel, hip opening stretches will release more than you may know.”

It seemed that the zen share really resonated with Brooke’s 55.6K followers, as they took to the comment section to express their adoration.

One fan commented, “Wow. Very inspiring. Loking fantastic Brooke. 🤗👍❤️,” and others wrote, “This just hypnotized me” and “Inspiring and stunning.”

Pic credit: @brookeburkebody/Instagram

Brooke Burke shared smoothie receipe to promote Longevity by Brooke Burke Body

Now, beyond being an outstanding television and fitness personality, Brooke’s also a talented author, actress, and businesswoman who’s happy to share her secrets to achieving an ever-lasting youthful appearance.

Back in September, the 51-year-old beauty launched her very own line of nutrient‑dense, plant-based superfoods called Longevity by Brooke Burke Body.

She regularly promotes the wellness brand on her social media page, and just last week she went on the Tamron Hall Show to share a delicious (and healthy!) pumpkin pie smoothie recipe.

Brooke looked incredible for the talk show appearance, wearing a pair of chic, high-waisted purple pants and a skintight black tank top.

Brooke Burke shared a 10-minute workout routine in skintight pink spandex set

Brooke is well-known for staying on top of her mental and physical fitness, so it’s no surprise that her Instagram page is chock-full of motivational content.

The stunning Connecticut native recently posted a steamy 10-minute workout routine that included a total of five body-firming moves.

Brooke’s famous figure looked out of control in a skintight pink spandex set that clung to her every curve.

She instructed her followers to practice each move two times for one minute, but suggested that three times would produce even better results.

Brooke is a bonafide health and wellness guru, and based on her posts, whatever she’s doing is clearly working.

So, for anyone looking to step up their fitness or add a little zen to their lives, she’s a great person to follow!