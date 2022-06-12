Brooke Burke stuns with bikini yoga on the beach

Brooke Burke smiles close up. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is impressing fans with her flexible yoga moves as she enjoys a bikini-clad stretching session on the beach.

The 50-year-old media personality and fitness guru is outdoing some of her 20-something competitors on Instagram, and a video shared last week proved just why her workout plans have a cult following.

Brooke Burke shows off stunning body with bikini yoga on the beach

The Brooke Burke Body founder, followed by 470,000, updated four days ago with a sun-drenched and shorefront yoga session as she stretched her super-toned body out under the beating sun.

Wearing a tight bikini, the former E! face delivered a downward dog with a wowing leg stretch, slow lunges, plus sun salutations, also delivering steady squats as she worked her quads and glutes.

Teasing her upcoming six-week workout challenge, Brooke wrote:

“Sneak peak SEXY STRONG SUMMER challenge ☀️ 6-weeks, let’s take it to the beach! #brookeburkebody #beach BURN 🔥 #yoga.”

Brooke joins the long list of celebrity yogis, not limited to singer Miley Cyrus, actress Alexandra Daddario, and sitcom star Jennifer Aniston. She also made bikini headlines for welcoming June in a plunging yellow two-piece in a June 1 share – stunning in a printed monokini baring her bellow button, Burke wrote: “Helloooo June,” with a sun emoji. “Summer,” she added.

Brooke Burke dishes on workout secrets behind incredible body

Yoga isn’t all the mom of four does to stay in tip-top shape.

“I’m all about variety. I teach my booty burn classes twice a week, which keeps me honest. I SoulCycle at home once a week for a deep sweat. And then I follow the weekly program on my Brooke Burke Body app, which consists of head-to-toe body sculpting and target toning, cardio blasts, stretching and recovery, even yoga,” she told Eat This Not That. Saying that she’s focused on “heart health” and not a “bikini” body, the author continued: “Our body is listening to every thought we have and believing it. I compliment them often and focus on praising their efforts.”

Brooke Burke Body offers users a range of plans, including body focus workouts, cardio and HIIT, plus body sculpting and fat blasting. Also having launched workout businesses are model Jordyn Woods and reality star Larsa Pippen.

In her Eat This Not That interview, Brooke also touched on food. She 100% believes in cheat days, listing her as: “Spicy margarita pizza with olive oil and a full body red wine. Yes, please!”