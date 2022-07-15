Brooke Burke stuns with bikini yoga at sunset

Brooke Burke smiles close up. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is stunning with a flexible yoga stretch as she enjoys a beach sunset.

The media personality and fitness guru continues to wow with her super-fit figure at 50 – given that she’s running her Brooke Burke Body brand, though, it’s no secret how she achieves her age-defying body.

Posting to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, Brooke showed off her nature-loving side as she stretched it out, and the swimwear wardrobe was definitely showing off her figure.

The photo showed Brooke leaning her body weight on one leg and both hands as she leaned forward and elongated one leg behind her.

Enjoying shallow ocean waters, the former Wild On! star highlighted her toned limbs and slender waist, also wearing her hair in a bun.

Tagging herself in Santa Monica, California, Brooke wrote: “Meet me at sunset.”

Brooke joins the long list of celebrity yogis, from singer Miley Cyrus and model Gisele Bundchen to sitcom star Jennifer Aniston. Her app’s workout plans mix up yoga with muscle-building Pilates, also throwing in group cardio sessions hosted from her luxurious mansion’s backyard.

Brooke Burke says health and fitness are part of her ‘lifestyle’

Brooke has opened up on what her wellness means to her.

“Health and wellness is a big part of my lifestyle. There’s little bits and pieces of things along the way that that really help. I intermittent fast … I [also] share lots of recipes and philosophies through my website and my app,” she told Closer Weekly shortly before her 50th birthday.

“One of the reasons that I work out so much is for energy, it’s for my immune system, it’s to balance stress and there’s lots of other things that I do.There’s so many things out there that are available, but I think it’s really important what we put into our body, as much as we take care of our body with fitness,” she added.

Four days ago, Brooke wowed with a steely-strong yoga balance as she enjoyed a sun-drenched outdoor workout. Balancing on one leg and showing off her calf muscles while wearing tight shorts and a sports bra, Brooke wrote: “Find your pose 🤸🏼 get uncomfortable. See where your resistance is and live there for a moment.”

Brooke Burke boasts impressive celebrity following

Brooke is followed by over 400,000 on Instagram. Her account is kept tabs on by country singer Jessie James Decker, media face Maria Menounos, and fellow fitness fanatic and reality star Lisa Rinna.