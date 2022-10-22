Brooke Burke looked fabulous and fit as she served as a walking promotion for her beauty and fitness brands. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Brooke Burke‘s bikini body has stood the test of time, and she proved that in a recent share.

The actress has strutted her stuff on the beaches of Malibu often as of late, and with a fit body like hers, who could blame her?

The Brooke Burke Body founder mentioned her famous fitness brand in the caption while also reminding fans that the face should not be neglected, especially as it pertains to facial treatments.

As luck would have it, Brooke had just the solution for her fans, and she was sure to include details in her caption.

The three-part Instagram carousel, posted for Brooke’s 478k thousand Instagram followers, featured the celebrity in a bikini with her best accessory– her smile.

She looked at the camera as the sun hit her toned body and the wind blew her brown hair.

Brooke Burke shares six-pack in two-piece for new post

The first photo featured Brooke on the beach as she held her arms in the air with excitement.

Brooke wore a salmon-colored bikini with a halter-top style made of terry cloth. She paired the pink bikini top with boy shorts featuring ties on each side and patterns in shades of gray. The fitness enthusiast matched her manicure to her bikini top, showing she paid attention to the details.

She stood in ankle-deep water as ocean waves crashed around her, creating a big splash.

Brooke kept the accessories simple with a thin chain featuring the letter “R” and a gold Cartier bangle. The photo showed Brooke in action, with ocean waves coming into the shore behind her and the sun casting a shadow on the sand to her rear.

Her caption read in part, “Excuse the vanity while I post a few more from the beach. But this one’s not about the body… Fitness is a full package for me, don’t forget about the face! I was one of the first to try the revolutionary new @emface treatment & absolutely love it!”

Brooke also tagged the team and medical office where she received her procedure.

As viewers could likely infer from the photos, Brooke has always shown a passion for fitness.

Brooke Burke’s Body empire

Brooke has seen success in the fitness space, with videos featuring her signature workout.

She also released an app where for fitness buffs and novices alike.

Brooke has become a proponent of digital gyms, which has been a timely endeavor given the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent quarantines and lockdowns.

At 51 years old, Brooke looks better than ever as her fitness empire grows.