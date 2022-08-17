Brooke Burke stuns makeup free for a weekday shopping trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Brooke Burke is a truly stunning woman, even when she throws her hair up in a messy bun for a weekday shopping trip sans makeup and bra.

The 50-year-old beauty was spotted doing just that on Monday as she exited Erewhon Market on Monday with one of her daughters.

For the grocery store run, Brooke kept it very casual, opting to go makeup free. She wore a lace-lined, spaghetti strap tank top with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers.

The fitness buff and TV show host accessorized the outfit with layered gold chains, gold hoop earrings, and all of her hair piled on top of her head.

Brooke carried a yellow purse on one shoulder with a handful of napkins in that hand. She toted the paper shopping bag with the other.

Her shopping companion also paired a tank top and denim for the trip. She also carried one shopping bag while balancing a takeout tray and even more napkins in the other. There wasn’t a shopping cart in sight.