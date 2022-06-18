Brooke Burke stuns in tight underwear for upside-down yoga

Brooke Burke smiles close up. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is proving just why she holds a fitness guru status.

The 50-year-old media personality and Brooke Burke Body founder has been busy stretching herself out into pro yogi positions on Instagram, even stripping down to her underwear as she flaunts her phenomenal figure.

Brooke Burke stuns with flexible yoga at 50

Posting ahead of the weekend, Brooke impressed her brand’s Instagram following as she delivered a steely-strong and upside-down stretch.

Using her head and body weight to hold herself up, Brooke eased her toned limbs into a split-leg yoga inversion while on a dark rug and backed by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Wearing only a tight white pair of underpants, plus a T-back sports bra in black, the former E! face showcased her every muscle as she enjoyed her barefoot zen moment, with a caption reading:

“Sweet morning light.”

Brooke Burke Body boasts over 50,000 Instagram followers, although the fanbase is much higher on Brooke’s own feed, followed by over 400,000. Last month, the L.A.-based star encouraged fans to get their inner fitness queen on as she posed in a sporty shorts look and poolside.

All smiles while promoting her brand, Brooke wrote: “Make a personal promise to yourself today to do things that feel good, create change and movement towards reaching your wellness goals. This is our new SEXY STRNG SUMMER set, and I’m busting my little booty 🍑 to get it all done for you in the next few weeks.”

Brooke Burke says stop making excuses when it comes to wellness

In 2021, and while speaking to Closer, Brooke outlined her views on why health should always be a priority. “Life is happening and there are a million excuses to not take care of our health and wellness,” she said.

As to how her plans differ from standard workout regimens, the star told Muscle & Fitness:

“I choreograph everything, and it’s really coming from two decades of experience. It’s figuring out the body, and how to target-tone to sort of sculpt and lift, and build the right muscles. And, how to hit all those trouble areas.”

Also running wellness brands with workout plans are model Jordyn Woods and reality star Angela Simmons. Brooke, a mom of four, is also known for competing on Dancing With the Stars back in 2008. She’s featured in Jane the Virgin and Las Vegas, alongside well-known appearances on Wild On! and CBS’ Rock Star.